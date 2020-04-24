Brightway Insurance to host webinar April 29 for people interested in franchising

"Our opportunity offers two key features that make owning a Brightway franchise an attractive option: we are recession proof AND you earn residual income," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "During the webinar, our team will talk about franchising with Brightway and will go over some of the new flexible options we recently introduced."

Event Details

What: Webinar - Brightway: A recession proof opportunity with flexible startup

Who: Anyone interested in joining the most recognized insurance franchising brand

When: Wednesday, April 29, at 1 p.m. (EDT)

How: Brightway will host the webinar via Zoom. Click here to register for the event. Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to log in and dial in to the webinar

If you're interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please visit BrightwayDifference.com for more background and dial into the webinar.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $660 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 206 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

