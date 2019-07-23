Brightway Insurance welcomes newest Enterprise Owner, Chris Schmidt

"For three years now, I've been impressed with Brightway's system of support, and each day I'm recommitted to making sure that my fellow community members have the coverage they need to protect themselves and their families," Schmidt said. "Extending the reach of Brightway, The Schmidt Family Agency to Florida has been a dream come true, and I'm looking forward to forging new ties with our friends and neighbors in Pace."

Schmidt's first Agency at 1827 Hickory Avenue in Harahan, Louisiana, opened in 2016.

"It was only a few weeks ago that we celebrated a sales milestone of $600 million in annualized written premium, and welcoming Brightway's newest Enterprise Owner so soon has only solidified our faith in the success of our system," said Brightway CEO and Co-Founder Michael Miller. "We operate under the belief that our work should produce Win, Win, Win outcomes for our franchisees, our employees and our customers. To that end, we're proud that our business model has continuously fostered the success and confidence of our Enterprise Owners by offering them comprehensive support and encouraging them to reach their potential."

Schmidt joins several Enterprise Owners within the Brightway system:

Brightway Store Owners enjoy support from hundreds of insurance professionals in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

Brightway, The Schmidt Family Agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, Umbrella and Business policies from numerous insurance brands including Amelia Underwriters, Bankers, Burns and Wilcox, Dixon Wells, Hagerty, Progressive, Travelers and more.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $603 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.

Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.

Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to nearly 900 people in 190 offices across 21 states serving customers in all 50 states.

Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

