Brightwell Recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as One of Georgia's Largest FinTech Companies

ATLANTA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell , Inc., a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide, has been included in the list of Georgia's 25 Largest FinTech Companies by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

This is the second year the Atlanta Business Chronicle has published the list of Georgia's 25 Largest FinTech Companies which includes the companies ranked by the number of employees in the state dedicated to FinTech. Brightwell was also recently recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as one of the city's 2019 Top Workplaces.

"Brightwell has transformed itself from a financial service provider to an innovative FinTech company dedicated to bringing financial freedom to global migrant workers," said Mike Gaburo, CEO of Brightwell. "Being included in this list emphasizes our extraordinary team's commitment to delivering the platform of choice for global money transfer in the maritime industry and beyond. We look forward to continued growth and expansion into new markets. By staying focused on satisfying the needs of our global migrant users, we have more than tripled the size of our company over the past three years. I still don't think of Brightwell as a 'big company,' but it's validating to be on the radar in a major FinTech hub like Atlanta."

About Brightwell

Brightwell is a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide. Driven by a mission to create products that serve the financial needs of crews, Brightwell helps global workers safely manage their money. Brightwell's cutting-edge products reduce costs, improve security and streamline cash management while its easy-to-use mobile app, prepaid card and integrated global transfer services comprise a powerful suite of secure financial management tools that empower global workers. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

Brightwell Visa Prepaid Cards are issued by the Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC.

The OceanPay Visa Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC.

Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

The OceanPay Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Transact Payments Limited is authorized and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Media Contacts:

Jenn Pratt

Carabiner Communications (for Brightwell)

404.655.2273

jpratt@carabinercomms.com

SOURCE Brightwell

Related Links

http://www.brightwell.com

