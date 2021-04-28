Brightwood Announces One of Its Most Active Investment Periods

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwood Capital Advisors, a leading private credit firm focused on providing capital to growing North American middle market businesses, today announced one of its most active investment periods in the firm's 11-year history. Between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, Brightwood deployed capital to 25 new or existing borrowers across five core sectors: healthcare services, business services, technology & telecommunications, transportation & logistics and franchising.

"The Brightwood team is proud to support a wide range of middle market businesses as they continue to navigate the current environment and capitalize on emerging opportunities in their sectors," said Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Brightwood. "This high level of deal activity speaks to the value our borrower's place on the flexibility of our financing solutions, as well as the guidance and resources we bring to bear as they look to strengthen and grow their businesses amid uncertainty."

Notable transaction activity includes:

BioVectra Inc.

Brightwood extended senior secured debt capital to BioVectra, a Canadian contract development and manufacturing organization, to help support the company's continued strategic growth and expansion as it continues to serve the fast-growing biologics market.

Lab Logistics

Brightwood provided senior debt to Lab Logistics, a provider of specialized transportation and logistics services to medical laboratories and hospitals, to support a strategic acquisition and Lab Logistic's continued strong growth.

Sontiq

Brightwood provided senior debt to digital identity and theft protection firm Sontiq to acquire CyberScout, allowing Sontiq to expand and diversify its customer base by penetrating new end-markets such as insurance and employee benefit providers.

Zips Car Wash

Brightwood upsized a first lien term loan facility to Zips, the largest express tunnel car wash operator in the United States and the third largest conveyor car wash chain in the U.S., in support of strategic acquisitions and the company's continued expansion.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 40 employees manages more than $4 billion on behalf of its investor base.

