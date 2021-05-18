Brightwood Capital Advisors Becomes ILPA Diversity in Action Signatory

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwood Capital Advisors, a leading private credit firm focused on providing capital to growing North American middle market businesses, today announced it has become a signatory to the Institutional Limited Partners Association's (ILPA) Diversity in Action initiative.

The initiative brings together limited partners and general partners who share a commitment to advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in private equity and private credit. As a signatory, Brightwood is committing to specific actions that advance diversity and inclusion within its organization and the alternatives industry more broadly.

"We are enthusiastic about helping to drive DE&I across private equity and private credit through our involvement with the Diversity in Action initiative and by collaborating with other signatories to build a more inclusive industry," said Sengal Selassie, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Brightwood. "Creating inroads to Wall Street for people from all backgrounds was core to our mission when we started and built Brightwood, and it is encouraging to see the broader industry putting its weight behind that goal."

This announcement underscores Brightwood's foundational commitment to building a diverse firm at scale and driving progress in diversity, equity and inclusion across private credit and the broader financial sector. For more than 10 years, Brightwood's leadership team has fostered an inclusive culture to create advancement opportunities for talented people of all backgrounds and change the face of Wall Street. Today, women and those from historically underrepresented minority professionals comprise more than 60% of the Brightwood team.

"Becoming a Diversity in Action signatory was a natural next step in our commitment to advancing inclusion in a space where opportunity has historically been concentrated to those within a small group," added Kristina Matthews, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations and ESG of Brightwood. "We're thrilled to see the broader industry take steps to drive meaningful progress together and look forward to executing on our commitments with our fellow signatories."

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 40 employees manages approximately $4 billion in capital (or of assets) on behalf of its investor base.

