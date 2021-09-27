Brii Bio Appoints Coy Stout as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Market Access and Patient Advocacy

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, today announced the appointment of Coy Stout as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Market Access and Patient Advocacy. Mr. Stout brings with him more than 25 years of experience as a leader in public health and the biopharmaceutical industry, establishing strategic commercial planning and infrastructure to help advance patient access in the U.S. to important medications across a variety of disease areas, especially infectious diseases.

"As our team moves quickly to progress regulatory filings in the U.S. for BRII-196/BRII-198, a monoclonal antibody combination therapy for the treatment of COVID-19, Coy will be an indispensable member of our leadership team as we prepare for our next stage of growth," said Zhi Hong, Ph.D., CEO of Brii Bio. "Coy's deep expertise in market access and reimbursement strategy of multiple infectious disease products, and furthermore, his passion for public health and patient care, will enable us to build a successful commercial platform to deliver our COVID-19 antibody therapy to more patients in critical need.

Prior to joining Brii Bio, Mr. Stout served as the Vice President of U.S. Commercial Access and Reimbursement overseeing key federal accounts at Gilead Sciences. He held increasing leadership positions at Gilead during his 17-year tenure, including roles focused on commercial access and reimbursement and working closely with government affairs and policy teams to inform product planning initiatives. In addition to his expertise in drug coverage, innovative payment models and patient support programs, Mr. Stout has a proven track record of leading access and reimbursement efforts for more than 30 product launches. As a life-long advocate for patient care, he also has experience overseeing teams in community-based settings as a licensed social worker dedicated to supporting people living with HIV/AIDS.

"I look forward to joining Brii Bio during this exciting period of growth and harnessing my deep understanding of the industry, along with my passion for healthcare equity, to ultimately build a robust commercialization program for BRII-196/BRII-198 and future products in the company's pipeline," said Coy Stout, Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Market Access and Patient Advocacy at Brii Bio.

For more information about Brii Bio and its leadership team, visit the website at www.BriiBio.com.

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections, and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

Media Inquiry:

[email protected]

Summer Li (China)

+86-135-2191-1607

Darcie Robinson (U.S.)

+1-203-919-7905

Investor Inquiry:

[email protected]

Chris Fang

+86-139-1692-8049

SOURCE Brii Biosciences Limited