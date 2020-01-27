Brilliance Financial Technology announces new office expansion in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliance Financial Technology, a global leader in providing end-to-end digital pricing and intelligence, is pleased to announce its expansion and capabilities into Europe, with the opening of a new location in The Netherlands. The new office in Amsterdam will accelerate growth across Europe and continue to provide premium, on-demand client support, worldwide.

The new office reflects Brilliance's growing presence in Europe, including partnerships with some of the largest banks in the world. To accommodate this rapid expansion and the robust demand of new business prospects, Brilliance's local presence in the European region will drive the company's mission to work lockstep with decision makers, providing the highest quality of intelligent pricing services to their customers.

"The decision to open a location in Amsterdam was one in concert with the demands of a growing and dynamic market, as we have several banking customers looking to our next generation pricing solutions in Europe," said Jean-Edouard van Praet, President and CEO of Brilliance Financial Technology. "Our newest location will fortify our current services and enable us to grow our existing customer base in EMEA. Our proven track record working with the top global banks solidifies our commitment to further expand our full range of capabilities. Now, we have an even greater opportunity to leverage our local, top talent across Europe's regions."

Brilliance's presence in Amsterdam will add to their already strong presence in the U.S. and Australia, with additional investments in top talent.

Brilliance continues to diversify and leverage its deep domain expertise across wholesale, commercial and business banking. Brilliance's new presence in Amsterdam will be the company's fourth office, globally.

About Brilliance Financial Technology

Brilliance Financial Technology is a global leader in providing end-to-end digital pricing and intelligence, enabling the world's leading banks to optimize operations. As the leading provider of risk-based pricing and customer profitability systems, Brilliance enables banks to make smarter decisions, faster.

Brilliance's flexible and scalable solution, DealPoint, is uniquely tailored to each bank's pricing model, and allows for rapid automation of the pricing and approval process. DealPoint has been deployed in over 50 countries across the globe.

