Brilliant Gets Colorful With Native LIFX Integration

"We're excited to offer this new integration with Brilliant, which makes it even easier for everyone at home to use and enjoy LIFX smart lighting," said Norbert Herrmann, Global Vice President of LIFX. "As our LIFX bulbs have Wi-Fi built-in, there is no longer a need for a dedicated hub, which is a lot more convenient for consumers."

Powerful LIFX Lighting Color Control

With this update, customers can now change the color of LIFX lighting using Brilliant's color selector, including five shades of white and 15-preset colors. In addition, customers can use the Brilliant or LIFX mobile apps to access the full-color palette where they can create almost any color imaginable with LIFX true red, green, blue and white (RGBW) LEDs.

Setting Your Home's Ambiance with Scenes

LIFX with Brilliant offers control using both scenes and schedules. Brilliant scenes allow you to select one light or a group of lights in a specific state (on/off, specific color), along with other devices that help set your home ambiance. These scenes can be customized for festive seasons, or even just to set a room or two to a specific white value, and brightness with just a tap, or voice command. Schedules help you to turn your lights on and off, and change colors, allowing you to automate your home lighting, music, climate, and more for convenience and security.

Top Use Cases

Easy access : You can quickly turn on or dim LIFX smart bulbs with Brilliant's sliders or touchscreen. This provides easy access for everyone especially guests, kids, and nannies who may not have a smartphone app available to control LIFX.

: You can quickly turn on or dim LIFX smart bulbs with Brilliant's sliders or touchscreen. This provides easy access for everyone especially guests, kids, and nannies who may not have a smartphone app available to control LIFX. Color changes : You can change the color of any LIFX bulb or LIFX group by selecting from 5 shades of white and 15-preset colors on the Brilliant screen. You can also remotely change a room's color using a color wheel, shades of pre-set colors, or execute scenes on the Brilliant mobile app.

: You can change the color of any LIFX bulb or LIFX group by selecting from 5 shades of white and 15-preset colors on the Brilliant screen. You can also remotely change a room's color using a color wheel, shades of pre-set colors, or execute scenes on the Brilliant mobile app. Mood lighting : Activate scenes at set times that include setting the mood with custom LIFX lighting and color along with other smart home products like music, locks, thermostats and then use Brilliant to activate by touching the display on your wall, with your voice, with motion, or from Brilliant's all-in-one app.

: Activate scenes at set times that include setting the mood with custom LIFX lighting and color along with other smart home products like music, locks, thermostats and then use Brilliant to activate by touching the display on your wall, with your voice, with motion, or from Brilliant's all-in-one app. In-wall voice control : You can easily turn LIFX lights on and off and trigger lighting scenes using Brilliant's built-in Alexa voice control capabilities.

: You can easily turn LIFX lights on and off and trigger lighting scenes using Brilliant's built-in Alexa voice control capabilities. Motion control: LIFX smart bulbs can now be controlled by motion sensors built into every Brilliant Control. For example, you may want to turn on the kitchen light after dark when you enter the room and turn it off after 5 minutes if no motion is detected.

"The future of smart home control is to make the experience seamless for consumers. With LIFX and Brilliant natively integrated, it's now a lot easier to customize your smart home lighting experience and set a defined mood. This is one of the most requested features from our customers, so we're excited to offer it starting today," said Aaron Emigh Brilliant CEO and Co-Founder.

About Brilliant

Brilliant, the leading smart home control company and winner of the CES Innovation Award, the CTA TechHome Mark of Excellence, the IoT Breakthrough Award, and the 2018 CEDIA BEST Award, creates technology that unifies the home experience through simple and thoughtful interaction. Brilliant is comprised of experienced entrepreneurs and engineers from companies such as Apple, Philips, Sonos, Cisco, Jawbone, PayPal, Palm, and shopkick. Brilliant is based in San Mateo, California, and is funded by August Capital, Miramar Ventures, The Box Group, and other prominent investors.

