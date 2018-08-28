Brilliant™ Named One of the Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms for Fourth Straight Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology, was ranked No. 43 on the Staffing Industry Analysts 2018 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the firm has made the list. In 2015, Brilliant was listed as the No. 2 fastest-growing staffing firm in the U.S. In 2016, the firm came in at No. 16, and last year, was ranked No. 19.

The 2018 list of fastest-growing U.S. staffing firms included 94 firms with compound annual growth in revenue from 2013 through 2017 of at least 15 percent. The average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the full list was 26.9 percent, down from 28.2 percent. Brilliant's CAGR was 28.7 percent.

"It's a privilege to be named one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in America four years in a row. We're also excited to see we are the only firm specializing in accounting and finance to make the list," says Brilliant CEO Jeff Mariola. He continues, "Our success is attributed to having the right people, the right processes and the right culture. Our culture is driven by our company's mission to make people's lives better. We strive to achieve that every day."

The list is based on staffing revenue, which included temporary staffing revenue, direct hire, retained search and temp-to-perm conversion fees.

For more information on the Staffing Industry Analysts 2018 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms, click here.

For more information on Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout various industries including manufacturing, distribution, health care, professional services, retail, legal, technology, real estate, nonprofit organizations, software and hospitality, among others. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various award lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms two years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for four straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for four straight years including No. 2 in 2015, Inavero's Best of Staffing Talent for North America three years in a row, Inc. 5000 for three straight years, Best Places to Work South Florida, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for five straight years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

Media Contact: Laurie Vicente, CSMP, Sr. Director of Marketing, Brilliant™, 312.582.1812 Lvicente@brilliantfs.com

SOURCE Brilliant™

Related Links

http://www.brilliantfs.com

