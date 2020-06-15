Brilliant® Ranks on 2020 Forbes America's Best Professional and Executive Recruiting Firms Lists

CHICAGO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant®, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and technology, was named one of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms and one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2020 by Forbes.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Brilliant has made the Forbes list of Best Professional Recruiting Firms—referring to practices that focus on the permanent placement of professional and specialist positions that earn up to USD $100,000 income per year—coming in at No. 21 out of 250 firms.

This is Brilliant's second appearance on Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms list—referring to firms that specialize in permanent placement of executive positions that earn more than USD $100,000 per year.

Of the firm's continued recognition by Forbes, Brilliant President Kathy Spearing says, "It is an honor to be recognized on Forbes lists of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms for a fourth consecutive year and to return to the Best Executive Recruiting Firms list. We know how much the corporate landscape is evolving and it is not lost on us that the labor market has been deeply affected by the recent global crisis. We hope to continue to positively impact the lives of our candidates and the companies we serve for the long haul and are here to continue to do what we do best."

To determine the lists, Forbes partnered with market research firm, Statista, to survey tens of thousands of external recruiters, HR managers, hiring managers and candidates to name and nominate up to 10 recruiting firms and subsequently rate them in several dimensions on a scale of 1 (very satisfied) to 6 (not satisfied at all). In total, there were 18,000 nominations.

About Brilliant®

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and technology for the Greater Chicago and South Florida labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and technology professionals and matches them with hiring companies throughout all industries looking to hire talent for their teams or projects. Many of Brilliant's team members include former accounting, finance and technology professionals who are experts in the industry.

Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms four years in a row (No. 2 in 2018), Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2020 and 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for five straight years (No. 1 in 2015), Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms (No. 2 in 2015), ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Talent five years in a row, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client, Inc. 5000, Best Places to Work South Florida (2017 and 2019), 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® six consecutive years, and others.

