Brilliant Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Talent Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Talent Award for providing superior service to job seekers.

This is the fourth year in a row that Brilliant has received this award.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Talent winning companies have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by the permanent and temporary professionals they have helped find new positions.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right opportunity to further their career, Brilliant received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from nearly 80 percent of their placed candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 45 percent.

Less than 2 percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

"We are extremely proud to receive ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Talent Award. Brilliant's mission is to make people's lives better. We make that a priority by striving to impact the lives of our candidates in a positive way each and every day. Winning this award four years in a row is validation of that," says Brilliant CEO, Jeff Mariola.

"In today's historically tight labor market, attracting high-caliber candidates is a mission-critical focus for staffing and recruiting firms," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing Talent winners have set themselves apart in this competitive talent market by demonstrating their commitment to job seeker satisfaction, investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the talent experience at their firm. I'm thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated talent ratings and testimonials on ClearlyRated.com!"

On average, candidates who have been placed by winning firms are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning firms.

About Brilliant™ | Connecting People and Opportunities

Brilliant is an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology for the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets. The firm represents high-quality accounting, finance and information technology talent and matches them with hiring companies throughout various industries including manufacturing, distribution, health care, professional services, retail, legal, technology, real estate, nonprofit organizations, software and hospitality, among others. Many of Brilliant's team members include former hiring managers, and accounting and finance professionals from the Big 4 accounting firms, as well as other leading professionals in the industry. Since its inception in 2009, Brilliant has ranked on various award lists including Forbes America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms two years in a row including No. 2 in 2018, Forbes America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017, Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for four straight years including No. 1 in 2015, Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms for four straight years including No. 2 in 2015, Inavero's Best of Staffing Talent for North America four years in a row, Inc. 5000 for three straight years, Best Places to Work South Florida in 2016 and 2018, 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® five straight years, and others. To learn more about Brilliant, visit www.brilliantfs.com, call 312.582.1800 or follow @BrilliantFS on social media.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated (formerly known as Inavero) administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, ClearlyRated is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association's exclusive service quality partner. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com – an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms – based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

