Brillient Lands on G2Xchange's 2020 NXT UP Inaugural List of 200 Groundbreaking Companies

RESTON, Va., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient Corporation announced today that they were named on G2Xchange's 2020 NXT UP inaugural list of 200 groundbreaking companies.

G2Xchange's NXT UP list highlights 200 companies as being fresh and groundbreaking, likely to experience rapid growth, invest in their people, processes and technologies, and continue to push the envelope in the Federal sector for years to come.

Brillient Corporation

According to G2Xchange, "NXT UP was generated using an algorithm that leverages and weighs dozens of public and proprietary data sources. The result is a comprehensive list of those companies, large and small, who continue to reinvent themselves, to invest, to challenge the status quo, and that are poised to make a lasting impact in Federal IT and Consulting in the years ahead."

Brillient is proud to be recognized by G2Xchange as a groundbreaking company. Brillient is a client-centric, employee-focused company with a vibrant culture. We achieve our purpose by hiring brilliant people with passion, drive, capabilities, and experience to help our clients achieve their mission goals through innovation in processes and technologies.

"Brillient has always sought to be an innovative and groundbreaking organization and is honored to be recognized as one of the leading companies in the Federal IT and Consulting industry. We will continue to focus on our clients, people, and culture to maintain our leadership as we experience rapid growth in 2020 and beyond," - Paul Strasser, Chief Executive Officer.

For the original article and full list of companies, click here.

About Brillient: Brillient is a fast-growing solutions engineering company with 14 years' experience providing information management, intelligent solutions, and business process management services. Brillient has supported 22 federal government clients and employs 1,000+ personnel in 17 states. The company was recognized as the 2017 DHS Small Business of the Year and maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 27001:2013, and SEI CMMI Level 3 quality certifications.

