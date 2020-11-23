RESTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillient, a leading US Federal Government Digital Transformation company, announced they have been successfully appraised at Capability Maturity Model® Integration (CMMI®), Version 2.0, Maturity Level 3 for both Software Development and Services.

CMMI is an integrated set of best practices that enables Brillient to improve the performance of its key business processes. At its heart, CMMI provides a roadmap for building, improving, and sustaining capability. It is a guide for advancing from performing ad hoc activities to embracing disciplined, consistent processes focused on accomplishing objectives related to company performance, quality, cost schedule, and functionality. This, in turn, highlights Brillient's continuing commitment to providing government clients exceptional quality and a reasonable price.

"Adding CMMI for Services and reaffirming our software development best practices under the new version two model, demonstrates our continuing commitment to delivering the highest quality to our clients. With CMMI, along with our ISO-9001, 20000, and 27001 certifications, we deliver best-in-class solutions and services," said Paul Strasser, Brillient's Chief Executive Officer.

About Brillient: Brillient is an award-winning Solutions Engineering company focused on Digital Transformation, Intelligent Automation, and Business Process Management, which aids government clients to achieve improved efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Marketing and Communications Specialist

703-994-4232

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Brillient Successfully Re-appraised at CMMI for Development and Services at Maturity Level 3

SOURCE Brillient Corporation