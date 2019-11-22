Brim Unveils the Newest Addition to its Marketplace: Brim eShop

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brim Financial, Canada's newest credit card issuer and transformational Fintech, announced today the launch of Brim eShop, expanding the company's proprietary marketplace and placing exclusive offers right in the hands of all Brim cardmembers.

With this new expansion, Brim will allow its members to earn even more points when shopping online with a wide range of merchants – including global giants like Nike, Lululemon, Microsoft, Indigo, Stubhub and AliExpress just to name a few. To take advantage of the new offers, cardmembers simply have to initiate a shopping session in the Brim eShop section of Marketplace, available on all Brim cards.

"Our members are at the core of our business, and we strive to deliver value and an experience that far exceeds anything available on the market today," said Rasha Katabi, CEO & Founder of Brim Financial. "We believe in rewarding our members for every single activity performed, because after all, consumers drive our economy".

The value of Brim's Marketplace offering is far superior to traditional reward programs. Brim offers unlimited earning potential and up to 5%, 10%, or even 20% back with Marketplace partners. For example, Brim members will earn 10% back in points on all Lululemon purchases through the new eShop platform.

The same, well-loved unrestricted point redemption that attracted many Canadians to Brim will remain unchanged. With instant cash value and the ability to redeem points in real-time on a transaction made anywhere in the world, or applied to a statement balance, Brim Financial delivers ultimate flexibility, consumer-driven rewards solutions.

The Brim Marketplace, integrated right in the mobile app and online portal, is no stranger to cardmembers with its original proprietary reward structure, allowing members to benefit from hyper personalized offers. Since Brim's launch in summer 2018, cardmembers have been receiving benefits from Brim's inCard offers and bonus offers, rewarding customers for their loyal behavior – all automatically and in real time when paying with the Brim card.

Brim Financial has shaken up many things since its launch– most notably rewards, allowing members to earn unlimited points plus benefit from fully unrestricted point redemption. Brim is mobile-first end to end, with very sleek mobile apps and compatibility with all major mobile wallets: Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, and still the only card in Canada compatible with Garmin Pay.

ABOUT BRIM FINANCIAL

Founded in 2015, Brim Financial is a Canadian Fintech and globally certified credit card issuer, licensed by Mastercard. Brim is a fully integrated and transformational digital platform at the intersection of tech, finance and lifestyle. In 2018, Brim launched its first product, a credit card with many new-to-market features, including unlimited and uncapped rewards, instant reward redemption, installment pay, custom security like card lock and foreign and online transaction block, and fully embedded Family Cards functionality. In addition to the physical card, Brim members can load their card to five mobile wallets: Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay. The Brim App is available in both the App Store and Google Play Store. Visit brimfinancial.com to sign up and experience all of Brim's features. Follow Brim on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more updates.

