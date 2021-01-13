Bring on the Shine! New Ecofriendly, Industrial Cleaning Products

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premalux, a manufacturer and supplier of high-performance aqueous (water-based) cleaning solutions, is welcoming the 2021 New Year with additions to its environmentally friendly industrial cleaning products and services. New products include:

Aircraft Cleaner Concentrate HVAC Coil Cleaner & Multi-Purpose Towels

A­ disposable premoistened industrial Multi-Purpose Towel is premiering within the first quarter. It replaces our SIHW 0075 product currently unavailable. The need for PPE and supply-chain interruptions made our popular work towels impossible to supply. After much looking, we found a towel to take its place. The new towel is stronger, thicker, and tougher, and will be available in an 85-count canister (10 more towels than the current SIHW 0075) Go to https://www.surgeindustrial.com/newtowel to learn more about the product. Sign up to receive notification of product availability.

As a recipient of The Ohio PPE Retooling & Reshoring Grant Program, Premalux will have the ability to manufacture its own line of gel hand sanitizer. The grant allows Premalux to upgrade its facility to allow the mixing and bottling of this and other higher viscosity products. The build out is currently under way with the goal of manufacturing new gel hand sanitizer the second quarter of 2021.

Premalux is expanding services and capabilities within its toll blending, custom manufacturing, and private label offerings through its subsidiary Accublends LLC - a full-service toll blender and contract manufacturer of high-performance aqueous solutions. We are expanding its services to include production of higher viscosity products, wipes, and in-house label printing and more.

For more information, call 330-995-4000 or e-mail [email protected]

Contact: Mary Fisher 330-995-4000 Extension 709

[email protected]

SOURCE Premalux

