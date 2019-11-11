Bring Our Troops Home Announces National Press Club Briefings and Capitol Hill Visits on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019
Veterans, State Legislators Urge Members of Congress to Re-evaluate U.S. Foreign Policy, End the Endless Wars
Nov 11, 2019, 17:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
Bring Our Troops Home, a 501(c)4 organization, will host a series of policy briefings at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. and Capitol Hill visits on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Dan McKnight, Bring Our Troops Home Chairman and a combat military veteran, will lead the effort, along with Wyoming State Representative Tyler Lindholm. McKnight, who also is a veteran.
WHAT:
The goal of Bring Our Troops Home is to press Congress to re-evaluate U.S. foreign policy to deemphasize military intervention, including the 18-year war in Afghanistan.
WHEN:
8.am. – 11 a.m., Wed., Nov. 13, 2019.
Remarks and panel discussions led by Dan McKnight and Tyler Lindholm – with a keynote address by Brigadier General Donald C. Bolduc (U.S. Army, Retired) -- will take place at the National Press Club, 549 14th Street, NW.
• Three panel topics will include the impact of endless wars on the U.S. military, on the African American community, and what state level engagement can do to effect the "end endless wars" movement. Additional details TBA.
Credentialed media are invited to attend. (Photo ID will be required at check-in.)
BROADCAST
The Bring Our Troops Home events will be broadcast live from approximately 8:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. Eastern. https://youtu.be/EyeffuTS69Y
WHY:
Bring Our Troops Home is dedicated to ending American involvement in endless wars in the Middle East and bringing our troops home.
CONTACT:
Email info@bringourtroopshome.us or visit: www.bringourtroopshome.us.
SOURCE Bring Our Troops Home
