Bring Woody and Buzz into your world with the Regal mobile app

"Regal is thrilled to provide moviegoers with Pixar's first ever augmented reality experience that allows fans to interact with their favorite characters," said Chris Sylvia, vice president of media at Regal. "It is more important than ever to be at the forefront of technological development. At Regal, we aim to bring top-of-the-line technology and practical application together to create an unparalleled experience for our guests."

Transportable Toy Story 4 characters are now accessible through Regal's iOS mobile app. To discover the Toy Story 4 experience, open the Regal mobile app and then click on the Toy Story 4 icon in the top-right corner of the home screen. This will open an augmented reality platform that, when aimed at a flat surface, will display 3D, interactable characters including Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and Forky. For additional details, download the Regal mobile app at http://bit.ly/TS4Regal.

Moviegoers can stay up-to-date with Regal and theatre happenings through the Regal Facebook page and Regal mobile app. The app also allows movie fans to program their favorite theatres and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Free program membership is on the Regal mobile app and at www.myregal.com.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,205 screens in 548 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of May 31, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com.

