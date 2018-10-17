BringCom And Versa Networks Demonstrate Multi-Carrier SD-WAN Exchange For Pan-Africa Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks – the innovator of a next-generation software platform, Versa Secure Cloud IP – today announced a joint SD-WAN deployment with BringCom Incorporated, a leading telecommunications provider focused on wholesale and retail telecommunications services in Africa. The BringCom-Versa initiative is designed to develop and deliver pan-Africa SD-WAN managed services.

BringCom has deployed Pan-African Ethernet and MPLS network services with its own regional hubs (PoPs) in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., London, Djibouti, Nairobi, Kampala and Lagos. The Versa Networks secure SD-WAN deployment will be implemented across several Africa locations, including multi-carrier connectivity spanning East and West Africa (in collaboration with SimbaNET, a leading communications service provider in East Africa, and ISOCEL Telecom), with automated functionality, high performance and advanced flexibility.

Versa's FlexVNF software is showcasing SD-WAN connectivity integrated with diverse security services (separate FlexVNFs activated) inclusive of ordering and provisioning via BringCom's SaaS portal. The Versa headend, monitoring and analytics capabilities are deployed in BringCom's data center facilities in Virginia initially, and then will move to East and West Africa for production-level traffic. Additionally, the BringCom-Versa project will utilize Versa cloud deployment capabilities and future iterations will instantiate any 3rd party VNF via FlexVNF service chaining.

"With the Versa deployment, we're demonstrating the power of SD-WAN combined with network security and service providers looking to leverage high-performance virtual environments that rely upon totally automated and programmable WANs to deliver reliable communications services," said Fabrice Langreney, President and CEO, BringCom.

"Our carrier-grade and cloud-native software makes it easy for telco managed service providers and SaaS operators to deliver secure software-defined branch connectivity to multi-tenant customers," stated Atchison Frazer, worldwide head of marketing, Versa Networks. "The African continent is an important, fast-growing market for us, and SD-WAN will play an important role in helping enterprises and organizations provide better services, while boosting business continuity and economic growth throughout the continent."

International Data Corporation (IDC) has published two new reports on the fast-growing Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) infrastructure market. This rapidly evolving segment of the networking market will grow at a 40.4 percent compound annual growth rate from 2017 to 2022 to reach $4.5 billion, according to IDC's latest SD-WAN Infrastructure Forecast.

About BringCom Incorporated

BringCom Incorporated, headquartered in Sterling, VA, USA has been offering international and last-mile connectivity solutions since 1992 to enterprise and government customers in the United States, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. It delivers secure and reliable Ethernet, MPLS, IPLC and DIA services for enterprise WAN and SD-WAN connectivity. For further information, please visit: www.bringcom.com.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is the innovator of Secure Cloud IP architecture, a next-generation software platform that delivers integrated cloud, networking and security services. Versa's visionary solution, with an unrivaled depth of features and capabilities, enables enterprises to transition off of legacy WANs to achieve business agility, branch modernization and TCO advantages. The company has transacted over 150,000 software licenses through service providers, partners and enterprises globally. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures.

For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

