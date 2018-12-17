Bringing Blockchain Banking to the Masses: WORBLI Has Begun Its 1,000,000,000 Token ShareDrop Event

SINGAPORE, Dec 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many barriers preventing the mass-adoption breakout phase of blockchain technologies. Areas such as compliance, regulation and real-world application are all presently having degrees of effect on industry growth.

Traditional Meets Blockchain

WORBLI is looking to reshape this landscape by introducing a globally compliant platform, packed with traditional financial tools and applications from enterprise banking and equity finance, to charitable donations and personal finance.

The blockchain industry has been in dire need of a platform that bridges the gap between traditional financial and blockchain technology. Startups, enterprises, and individuals who require a robust and supportive FSN can find it with WORBLI; the platform is designed to structurally "reduce friction, provide exponential scale and reach, develop and innovate products only possible as a result of blockchain technology."

Built on a forked EOS chain, WORBLI is host to decentralized applications (Dapps) that are focused intently on delivering financial innovations, reliability, compliance and security. Furthermore, those Dapps are backed by several key features of the WORBLI platform, creating a practical space for users.

Features include full AML and KYC user account verification for Enterprises, ease-of-access for startups exchange listing and merchant processing services, as well as the WORBLI blockchain infrastructure that is built on an independent EOS blockchain, allowing for built-in developer tools, and reversible, feeless transactions.

WORBLI: Enabling Better Business

The WORBLI Foundation is a not for profit organization, committed to supplying a transparent FSN with applications for consumers, small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and institutions to relieve pressure from developers, allowing them to focus on their project. There are hundreds of businesses across multiple industries such as Insurance, Crowdfunding, accelerator, and Venture Capitalists, that will benefit from the platform's offerings.

Presently the WORBLI platform already has two Dapps ready to launch, the Gamma Bank, an application designed to reduce entry barriers for the average user, is a fiat and digital currency bank with debit cards, trading and much more to offer. The second is Surepeer, a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized insurance market that will be another stable in the emerging needs of the blockchain community.

Industry Expertise

A firm backbone within the WORBLI team is COO, Craig Kellogg. He's spent almost 20 years leading banking technology with numerous fintech firms. He's also been at the helm of strategic initiatives with Wells Fargo, US Bank, and GE Capital where he was previously the Vice President of Technology.

ShareDrop Event

WORBLI is currently ShareDropping 1,000,000,000 (40 percent) of its 2,500,000,000 WORBLI token supply to EOS holders. Similar to the conventional AirDrop campaigns, the ShareDrop will be available to participants who create a WORBLI user account as opposed to tokens being received in existing EOS wallets.

Don't miss out on the action – All users who held EOS tokens from Sept. 7, 11:159 pm UTC qualify for the token sharedrop which can be claimed by signing up to the Worbli Portal at https://worbli.io.

