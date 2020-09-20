Bringing DeFi to CeFi: DeFiChain Announces Listing of DFI on Bitrue

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiChain, a blockchain specifically dedicated to decentralized financial applications, has announced their listing on Bitrue. DeFiChain's native coin "DFI" will start trading live today, September 21st.

It is DeFiChain's mission to give people seamless and unrestricted access to decentralized financial services. The listing on Bitrue's innovative exchange brings them one step further toward that goal.

DeFiChain

With the new listing, DeFiChain aims to leverage Bitrue's large user base and engaged community. The listing of DeFiChain's DFI coin on Bitrue's innovative platform is a great next step to fuel even further growth not just of DeFiChain, but of the whole DeFi industry as well.

"We believe Ethereum is a wonderful ecosystem for creating all sorts of wonderful dapps. However, with recent gas prices, it is increasingly alienating smaller players from participating in the DeFi space. DeFiChain intends to be the platform for everyone to access all possible DeFi transactions in the near future, and we're excited to be listing on Bitrue!" said DeFiChain Foundation Chairman, Dr. Julian Hosp.

DeFiChain's function set includes among others:

Decentralized Lending

Decentralized Wrapping of Tokens

Yield Farming

Decentralized Pricing Oracles

Decentralized Exchanges

Transferable Debts and Receivables

Decentralized Non-Collateralized Debt

Following the listing on Bitrue, DeFiChain is launching liquidity pool functionality in October 2020. This allows DeFiChain to be one of the first few non-Ethereum blockchains supporting yield farming.

About DeFiChain

The DeFiChain Foundation's mission is to bring DeFi to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

DeFiChain is a blockchain platform dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services.

Unlike most of the other DeFi projects that are built on the Ethereum network, DeFiChain is built on Bitcoin (as a software fork), and leverages Bitcoin's security by anchoring to the bitcoin blockchain (via merkle root) every few minutes.

By dedicating the functionality of a blockchain specifically to decentralized finance, DeFiChain is able to provide high transaction throughput, reduced risk of errors, and intelligent feature development.

Visit https://defichain.com for full information including roadmap and upcoming features.

About Bitrue

Bitrue is a digital asset management service that is disrupting the industry by adapting traditional financial services to the newly emerging crypto markets. Bitrue has a close relationship with Ripple, with whom they share a vision regarding the potential of crypto assets, and has become one of the top exchanges within the XRP community.

They have become a one-stop platform for crypto traders around the world with the latest addition of fiat purchases.

https://www.bitrue.com

