Bringing New York City Back -- BIOFoam & THROW NYC Partner & Offer Hundreds of Jobs to Women in the Garment Industry

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More fashion designers work in New York City than anywhere else in the country and a lot is at stake for the thousands of people either furloughed or laid off.

Scott Smith of BIOFoam & Anthony Lilore of THROW NYC, two US Companies, Partner together to create BIOShield and give an opportunity to many women in NYC to get back to work in the Garment Industry and create MORE THAN A MASK

The BioShield™ Mask substantially mitigates the risk of infection from airborne pathogens and the risk of you infecting others. The BioShield™ Mask provides 22 square feet of surface area while the typical cloth shield provides .58 square feet of surface area.

BioShield Facts:

At 38X the surface area of cloth mask, the BioShield™ mask significantly increases the probability that airborne pathogens will be blocked and/or trapped in the high surface area Open-Cell capillary network versus a cloth shield or wearing 2,3,…or 38 cloth masks

Inhalation Risks of Micro(Nano) Plastic Debris from Masks, Respirators, & Face Coverings – Key Excerpts

"…there is already a growing body of evidence on the inhalation of micro(nano)plastics and their adverse effects in humans and animals.."

"Respirable hazards such as micro(nano)plastics present in these may escalate from once an occupational hazard to a public health issue. As a quickly expanding research domain, researchers studying the inhalation of micro(-nano)plastics through atmospheric or anthropogenic sources are now facing the reality that there is a piece of plastic garment on top of the mouth and nose for millions of people every day."

Simply stated: Open-Cell Foam = The Ultimate Obstacle Course thereby Maximizing the Probability that Viral Particles don't make it into Your Nose, Throat, or Lungs or Those Around You!

Note: BioShield does not pose the risk of inhalation of microplastic debris like the masks made from nanotechnology or nanofiber.)

Invented by USBS Co-Founder/Chief Inventor Scott Smith, AquaFlex® was originally developed for the US Military, as a high-surface-area applicator for neutralizing chemicals on human skin in 2002. Since then, AquaFlex® continues to be used by the US Military and militaries in over 35 countries.

In 2010 AquaFlex® technology was approved, used, and endorsed by BP America in the cleanup of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2018 AquaFlex® was validated by CDC ELITE labs for water sampling for pathogens. Since then AquaFlex® has been validated and used by municipalities in the State of Florida to help mitigate the effects of toxic algal blooms.

To deliver the highest level of protection from surface and airborne pathogens during these uncertain times, AquaFlex® has been repurposed into a BioFoam™ PPE product line that includes face shields (BioShield™), Wipes (BioWipe™), Mitts (BioMitt™), and Sponges (BioSponge™). These PPE products are used with an EPA-registered disinfectant, and are also used with a Hand Sanitizer and Surface Cleaner (BioWash™). AquaFlex® PPE offerings are reusable, biodegradable, water-immersible, do not promote microbial growth, and won't mold.

Specialist in Sustainability within Fashion Design, Development & Production. NYC Garment Center and Made in USA concentration. Made in NYC, Donations to 1% for the Planet (RiverKeeper). Green America and Textile Exchange (member).

