Bringing No Hunger Holidays to Kids Across Oklahoma: Feed the Children Delivers Hope to Thousands of Families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving and Christmas are the perfect times for giving. Through Feed the Children's annual No Hunger Holidays campaign, the anti-hunger organization focuses on giving hope and resources to thousands of families both across the nation as well as in cities throughout its home state of Oklahoma. With the help of corporate and community partners, volunteers and donors, the charitable organization will host several community events with a simple goal: to bring a brighter holiday season to vulnerable children.

More than 60% of students in Oklahoma participate in free and reduced meal programs – so what happens when school is out for winter break? For these kids, and for their families, the holidays aren't heartwarming. When it's a struggle to put food on the table, kids lose out on the opportunity to have a joyful holiday season.

No Hunger Holidays is a campaign designed to raise awareness to the plight of hungry kids across the U.S. while school is out for the holidays. In Oklahoma alone,16.2 percent of households are food insecure. With Feed the Children's corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City, the organization has a goal to help feed thousands of families in their own community.

"We believe that no child should have to worry about going to bed hungry, especially during the holiday season," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "This time should be full of warmth and comfort for families in Oklahoma and around the world. However, for many that's not the case. Thanks to our generous partners during this season of giving, we are able to provide hope and support to families in our own backyard."

The Oklahoma City Downtown Lions Club and Feed the Children kicked-off this holiday initiative during a recent event at Eugene Field Elementary in Oklahoma City. They provided food, essentials, books and joy to students and their families who need it most. Community events like these will help ease the burden of struggling residents in Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Tulsa, Calumet, Sulphur and Lawton. The organization will be working with corporate partners such as the Chickasha Nation, Norman Regional Health System and Nature Made/Pharmavite, local community partners such as Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Cleveland County Christmas Store, the Reed Community Foundation and multiple school districts in the state to identify families who need a little extra support during this busy time of year.

At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of food; a 10-pound box of essential personal-care items such as shampoo, conditioner and lotion; as well as books, toys and more. In addition to community events, Feed the Children is supplying hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and essentials to its community partners across the state – making sure shelves at food pantries and soup kitchens are stocked to meet the incoming need. The nonprofit is also encouraging people around the world to use #ShareYourGood on social media to share the good they are doing or seeing in their own communities. The goal is to raise awareness around the issue of childhood hunger, as well as spread holiday cheer through the power of good.

Visit feedthechildren.org/nohungerholidays to learn how you can take part in the campaign and encourage others to pass along the #ShareYourGood challenge.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

SOURCE Feed the Children

Related Links

http://www.feedthechildren.org

