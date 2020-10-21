Bringing patient engagement in healthcare to the next level with print and digital marketing

WATERLOO, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Office Services, Inc. (POS), a patient communications company, announced they are teaming up with Practis, a web-based marketing company. The new partnership allows their mutual customers to benefit from industry leading print and web solutions. The power of combining marketing through web, social, digital and print will enable medical practices to improve their patient engagement and acquisition goals.

"POS has unparalleled experience helping medical practices strengthen their brand and improve their patient communications offline, which will be extremely valuable for our current and future customers," said John Pettrone, CEO, Practis. "This partnership aligns with our mission on many fronts and can help provide our mutual customers with greater capabilities not just online, but offline as well."

"Partnering with Practis allows us to provide a total web marketing solution, tailored to the practice specialty. For the past 50 years, POS has offered industry-leading patient communication solutions to help healthcare practices remain strong and viable during the ever-changing healthcare landscape," said Matt Bigler, Senior Vice President of Sales, POS.

About Professional Office Services, Inc.

POS provides best practice solutions to help improve practice profitability through improved patient communication. Since 1970, POS has continued to adapt with the industry to provide the best print and marketing communications needed. POS increases utilization with patient payments by allowing patients to pay multiple ways –text, online, or mail. POS has five production facilities, located in Iowa, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Florida and Utah. Products and services include; print collateral and marketing services, digital messaging, patient payment services, online reputation management and patient surveys. Learn more at www.poscorp.com.

About Practis

For over 22 years, Practis has been a leader in providing comprehensive digital marketing solutions to the healthcare industry. The combination of technology, award winning designs, and dedicated support enables healthcare providers to easily reach and acquire more patients in a compliant manner. Existing as a marketing extension for healthcare businesses across the country, Practis makes it easier for clients to spend less time on their marketing and more time on the patient.

SOURCE Professional Office Services, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.poscorp.com

