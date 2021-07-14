Bringing The Coolest Industry Back Together

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic begins to cool down, one of the frozen and refrigerated industry's hottest events is coming back face-to-face style.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association's (NFRA) Annual Convention, where the entire frozen and refrigerated industry comes together, returns in-person October 16-19, 2021, in San Diego, Calif.

This one-of-a-kind event brings together retailers, manufacturers, sales agents, logistics providers and suppliers of frozen and refrigerated foods – the only event that does so. The event focuses on connecting these distinct segments as well as highlighting new products, insights and thought leadership in the industry.

"The NFRA Convention is our signature event, and we couldn't be happier to get back to what makes it so special," said Jeff Rumachik, President & CEO of NFRA. "There's no other convention where the major companies in the industry come together under one roof and hold thousands of business meetings, allowing attendees to accomplish so much in a short period of time."

These business meetings that occur over the four-day event are the heart of the NFRA Annual Convention. Over 3,000 meetings are expected to take place between retailers and other industry companies. This gives attendees unprecedented opportunities to connect with the industry and drive their business forward.

"We're so excited to bring the industry back together this year," said Julie Henderson, VP of Communications for NFRA. "The business meetings are invaluable to our members, as well as the opportunity to see new products, how the industry is evolving, and the people who are driving it forward."

Innovation takes center stage right from the beginning. Over 50 manufacturers will have a chance to showcase their latest products at the Taste of Excellence reception on Sunday. It's a tasty way to start the Convention – with sampling and a chance to catch up with colleagues from other companies and network with new connections.

The convention focuses on looking forward throughout the event. At Monday's general session, attendees will see a preview of NFRA's 2021 State of the Industry Report which highlights emerging trends and category insights.

Registration for the NFRA Convention is available at a significant discount for NFRA members. Non-members may register as well. To register, visit NFRAConvention.org or call NFRA at 717-657-8601. To learn more about NFRA, or to join, visit NFRAweb.org.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

SOURCE National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

Related Links

https://www.nfraweb.org

