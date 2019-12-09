Brinker Capital Wins Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Award

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker Capital, a leading investment management company focused on multi-asset class investing, today announced it was named one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management for 2019 by Pensions & Investments.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the eighth-annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. This award marks the first time Brinker Capital was nominated and recognized as a Best Place to Work among managers with 100 to 499 employees.

"We're honored to be named one of the 'Best Places to Work in Money Management," said Noreen D. Beaman, Chief Executive Officer of Brinker Capital. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing benefits that meet the needs of our employees and reflect our commitment to attract, develop, and reward our greatest strength – our people."

Brinker Capital recently upgraded its employee benefits offerings and continuously looks for new trends that are a top priority for employees and prospects looking for a well-rounded company with a strong work-life balance. Recent benefit highlights include the implementation of a fertility policy, PAWternity leave, work from home flexibility, and waiving the custodian platform fee for those employees who wish to open a Brinker Capital investment account.

"Again this year, it is clear that what makes firms great employers isn't necessarily about money management in particular. Many firms were cited for their culture and work benefits," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick. "Employees at these top-ranked firms most often cited their colleagues, the firm's culture, and the benefits as the things that make it a great place to work."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, which was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which was worth 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scored determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2019 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, visit www.pionline.com/BPTW2019.

In addition to this accolade, Brinker Capital was also named a Top Workplace for 2019 by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Brinker Capital is a privately-held investment management company with $23.9 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2019). For over 30 years, Brinker Capital's purpose has been to deliver an institutional multi-asset class investment experience to individual clients. Brinker Capital's highly strategic, disciplined approach has provided investors the potential to achieve their long-term goals while controlling risk. With a focus on wealth creation and management, Brinker Capital serves financial advisors and their clients by providing high-quality investment manager due diligence, asset allocation, portfolio construction, and client communication services. Brinker Capital, Inc., is a registered investment advisor.

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 47-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

