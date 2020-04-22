Brinker International, Inc. To Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call

DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 to review third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on April 29, 2020.

The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at http://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q3-2020-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website for two weeks after the event and via Thomson StreetEvents for their service subscribers.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, as of March 25, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,675 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,622 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

