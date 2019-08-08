Brinker International To Host Investor Day On Aug. 15

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), a leader in the casual dining industry, will host an investor day on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Dallas, beginning at 9 a.m. CT. Brinker's senior leadership team will provide an overview of the company's long-term strategic plan and growth opportunities.

Presenters include:

Wyman Roberts , chief executive officer and president, Brinker International, Inc. and Chili's ® Grill & Bar

, chief executive officer and president, Brinker International, Inc. and Chili's Grill & Bar Joe Taylor , executive vice president and chief financial officer, Brinker International, Inc.

, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Brinker International, Inc. Kelly C. Baltes , executive vice president and president, Brinker International, Inc. and Maggiano's Little Italy ®

, executive vice president and president, Brinker International, Inc. and Maggiano's Little Italy Steve Provost , executive vice president and chief concept officer, Chili's ® Grill & Bar

, executive vice president and chief concept officer, Chili's Grill & Bar Wade Allen , senior vice president and chief digital officer, Brinker International, Inc.

, senior vice president and chief digital officer, Brinker International, Inc. Ellie Doty , senior vice president of marketing, Chili's® Grill & Bar

For those not attending the event, a live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at http://live.brinker.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for two weeks.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, as of March 27, 2019, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,676 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,623 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

SOURCE Brinker International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brinker.com

