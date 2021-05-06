Brio Selected as the Only Employer-Specific COVID-19 Testing Honoree in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

"Congrats to all of the winners, finalists, and honorees. We hope to be able to look back on this with you, someday (soon), and recall the efforts of our resilient teams working under the unwritten mission call of the preceding year – health and happiness for all," says Boris Lipchin, CEO and Co-Founder of Brio.

Brio launched this iteration of the platform as the pandemic was first surging in March of 2020, repurposing relationships it had with labs for its prior wellness product. Recognizing the woefully inadequate testing infrastructure throughout the U.S., Brio built its platform to enable employers to gain access to lab-backed testing for their entire teams. Brio's platform first targeted customers in essential industries such as manufacturing and food processing and now enables customers in every category to identify and isolate COVID-19 outbreaks, protect their teams from wider spread, and safely maintain operations.

The company's lab network has now grown to cover 75% of the American population within a 3-hour drive, and on peak days, Brio delivered every 50th COVID-19 test in California. Throughout the last 14 months, Brio has evolved in lockstep with fast-moving regulatory guidance and advances in testing technology. This includes distributing FDA Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) at-home saliva testing paired with digital attribution flows that enable labs and kit manufacturers to offer efficient at-home testing experiences for employees.

While the platform continues to be critical for COVID testing, Brio is working to transform the diagnostic testing experience for people, providers, and labs across all test types. Brio is helping shift the industry of diagnostic testing from an analog world to a digital one.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

