Briogeo Joins Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty, Bringing its Award-Winning, Clean Hair Care Solutions to Stores and Salons Nationwide

"From day one, I knew I wanted Briogeo to be about more than just me—I wanted the brand to be about everyone," said Nancy Twine, Founder and CEO, Briogeo. "I created it to be clean and natural, offering effective solutions for every hair type, texture, need, ethnicity, background, and person."

"We are thrilled to welcome Briogeo to the Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty family," said Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer, Ulta Beauty. "Now more than ever, beauty enthusiasts want simplified, clean, effective solutions personalized for their specific needs — Briogeo does that and more. We're excited to partner with Nancy and her passionate team to provide greater access to award-winning products for all."

Since its inception in 2013, Briogeo has revolutionized hair care with carefully crafted, clean, and plant-based solutions. The brand has received numerous accolades for its innovative formulas and today it continues to focus on customized, healthy hair routines that celebrate diversity with products for all hair types and concerns—from texture, to repair, volume, and curl care. The milestone expansion into Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, will provide beauty enthusiasts more access to Briogeo's award-winning and fan-favorite collections: Don't Despair, Repair!, Farewell Frizz, Be Gentle, Be Kind Superfoods, Curl Charisma, and Blossom & Bloom.

Beginning February 2021, guests visiting the Salon at Ulta Beauty can experience Briogeo as part of their professional hair service appointments. All salons will feature products from each collection for a limited time, marking the first time a Conscious Beauty haircare brand will be featured in the salon backbar.

Briogeo will continue to be sold at SEPHORA globally, other prestige retailers, and on Briogeo.com.

ABOUT BRIOGEO HAIR CARE

Briogeo has revolutionized clean and natural hair care, offering effective products and solutions for every hair type, hair texture, hair need, ethnicity, background, and person. All Briogeo products are formulated 6-free™ (NO harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, artificial dyes, and DEA) and are naturally derived with the brand's proprietary NOVA Complex®, a blend of natural oils, vitamins, and antioxidants. Launched in 2013 by entrepreneur Nancy Twine, Briogeo has become one of the fastest-growing haircare brands in the world and one of the largest, independent Black-owned brands in the US. Briogeo continues to experience momentous year-over-year sales growth with a brand mission to inspire, educate, celebrate diversity, and empower every person's healthy hair journey. For more information, visit Briogeo's website at Briogeo.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Briogeo Hair Care