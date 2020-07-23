BriskNPosh - The Hair Removal and Brow Center You've Been Waiting For is Now Open

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've been searching for a different kind of hair removal and brow center, look no further. Innovative boutique salon BriskNPosh: Soho opened its doors for the first time on July 6, 2020.

The location offers a variety of services, including full-body waxing, laser hair removal with the Alma Soprano Ice machine, eyebrow threading, eyebrow and lash tinting, and microdermabrasion for pesky ingrown hairs.

Owner and founder Natalia Romanenko, who has spoken about waxing in publications like GQ, The New York Post, and Allure, said, "I've always dreamed of opening a beauty salon in the greatest city in the world, but I knew it wouldn't be easy. With my family's help, I created a business plan that sets us apart from the rest of the esthetics industry."

"Our goal is to provide personalized service and comfortable treatments that make clients excited to return time and time again", Romanenko continued, "We also sell products that real people want to use. Everything on our shelves gets real results that will improve your appearance as you go about your daily life."

Romanenko's impressive background in the esthetics industry, which has included stints at Elizabeth Arden, Guerlain, and Strip Ministry of Waxing, has allowed her to put together a skilled, highly-trained staff at BriskNPosh. The team is excited to begin receiving clients now that their doors are officially open.

Schedule an appointment during BriskNPosh's Grand Opening period online at https://www.brisknposh.com/ . You can also reach the salon by phone at +1-212-433-4477 or email the BriskNPosh team at [email protected] .

About BriskNPosh: Founded by esthetics expert Natalia Romanenko, BriskNPosh is an innovative salon that provides waxing and beauty treatments in the New York City area. The mission of the BriskNPosh team is to create an aesthetic community that is inclusive, diverse, and actively trying to shift the public viewpoint of hair removal from something painful to something essential and fun.

Follow us: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook @BriskNPosh

SOURCE BriskNPosh LLC

Related Links

https://www.brisknposh.com

