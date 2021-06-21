BriskNPosh is Ready to Celebrate its 1 Year Anniversary by Adding Some New Services and Teaming Up With Scruff

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BriskNPosh is about to celebrate its 1-year anniversary on July 7th, 2021 and is kicking it off with new services and a very exciting announcement. BriskNPosh continues to change the conversation and is leading the way with an industry shifting array of services that provides a one-stop-shop for all your self care needs.

BriskNPosh is excited to announce that they will be partnering with the dating app "Scruff". Scruff is the top-rated, safest and most reliable app for the gay, bi, trans and queer community to connect. The app connects more than 20M guys worldwide. Use the code SCRUFF from Sunday, June 20th through Saturday June 26th and Receive 50% off their laser services!

Bodycare & Massage Therapy is the new service that adds a new perspective to the BriskNPosh brand. With 5 new massage options, there is an option for all of your needs. You can get an Urban Pro massage (deep tissue massage, an Ultimate Raindrop Therapy massage (spine detox), Head to Toe Swedish Cleansing Detox Massage, New York Relax CBD Massage or a Body Lymphatic Drainage Massage.

Ever wanted a Henna Tattoo, but did not know where to go? In comes BriskNPosh. Henna Tattoos are made with dye from the henna plant. You can get your Henna Tattoo done on your face, upper body, lower body and your hands and feet. BriskNPosh also offers customized Henna Tattoos for your creative perspective and a bridal package for your wedding!

BriskNPosh is also proud to continue its membership with the SoHo initiative. Being a loyal SoHo business, BriskNPosh prides itself on being a staple of the community and serving its unique and unmatched crowd.

BriskNPosh also provides laser hair removal services, waxing, eyebrow services, eyelash services, skincare and facial services. The true meaning of a one-stop-shop.

Schedule an appointment during BriskNPosh's Grand Opening period online at https://www.brisknposh.com/ . You can also reach the salon by phone at +1-212-433-4477 or email the BriskNPosh team at [email protected] .

About BriskNPosh: Founded by esthetics expert Natalia Romanenko, BriskNPosh is an innovative salon that provides waxing and beauty treatments in the New York City area. The mission of the BriskNPosh team is to create an aesthetic community that is inclusive, diverse, and actively trying to shift the public viewpoint of hair removal from something painful to something essential and fun.

Follow us: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok @BriskNPosh

SOURCE BriskNPosh LLC

Related Links

https://www.brisknposh.com

