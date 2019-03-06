Bristol Motor Speedway Welcomes the Bandit Big Rig Series

Craig Kruckeberg, owner of the Bandit Big Rig Series and driver of the #55 Bandit truck said, "We raced this beast last year at the Halloween Monster Truck Mash and the crowd loved it! It wasn't a points race, but we held nothing back and it showed to the fans. We're going to chase lightning again and bring all the Bandits to Thunder Valley on Oct. 12 th , close our year out in Bandit Style and crown our 2019 points champion. The Bandit Bristol Battle is in the making and we look forward to continuing the tradition with this storied track."

Tickets for this event are on sale now and fans can purchase online at www.banditseries.com/bristol.

This exciting and affordable family event has activities for the kids and events going on all day - including a Fan Series Truck Show and, of course, the thrill of big rig racing with the Iron Giants of The Asphalt. Race gates open at 12:30pm. Fans are invited to meet the drivers of the Bandit Big Rig Series on the back stretch at Bristol Motor Speedway starting at 1:45pm, and the green flag will drop at 3:30pm.

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series brings back big rig truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team, and something new and exciting for the average fan.

