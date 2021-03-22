Bristow becomes first UK helicopter operator to achieve major international safety standard

ABERDEEN, England, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) is the first helicopter operator in the UK to achieve a new mandatory international aviation safety standard designed to ensure the airworthiness of its aircraft, underscoring the Company's commitment to safety and industry leadership.

Bristow was notified it officially achieved the certification – Continued Airworthiness Management Organisation certification (known as Part CAMO) – on March 22, 2021, well ahead of the required compliance date of August 2021, determined by the Civil Aviation Authority, following European Aviation Safety Agency guidelines.

Part CAMO includes new procedures, which for the first time, formally require the establishment, implementation and maintenance of a management system that includes safety management and compliance monitoring of those responsible for airworthiness operations.

"Bristow is renowned for our excellent safety record and adherence to the very highest standards in engineering maintenance," said Matt Rhodes, director UK Oil & Gas at Bristow. "Part CAMO formalises an approach that we've upheld as an organisation for many years and provides our customers with assurance that our fleet is maintained to the highest specification at all times."

Through a series of audits at its base in Aberdeen, Bristow successfully demonstrated its system includes clearly defined lines of responsibility and accountability, safety policy, identified actions to mitigate risks, continuous training for personnel, and monitoring systems.

While the use of a management system has been mandatory for operators for several years, Part CAMO includes a comprehensive requirement for airworthiness organisations.

Bristow established and has upheld a set of guidelines that has gone above and beyond existing industry requirements for several years. Creation of the Part CAMO certification provides international validation for the stricter safety guidelines that the Company adheres to.

"Our fleet support teams provide the foundation for the safe and efficient running of our aircraft, and achieving this accreditation is superb recognition for their continued hard work and commitment to delivering an industry-leading standard in aircraft engineering," Rhodes added.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

