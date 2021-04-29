Bristow Group Announces Contract Extension with Aker BP in Norway

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today announced a three-year contract extension until August 2024 with Aker BP to support air transportation crew change services for their operations in the Norwegian continental shelf.

Bristow has been an Aker BP (former BP Norge) aviation partner for more than 15 years and will use its fleet of existing S-92s in Norway to provide crew change flights out of Bristow's base in Sola, Norway. Bristow's current contract with Aker BP expires on August 31, 2021. The contract extension includes an option to extend another year.

"Aker BP was a great partner in this process and took a long-term business approach to their procurement of these safety critical services. We are committed to providing the safest and most efficient service to Aker BP in support of their exploration and production activities," said Heidi Wulff Heimark, Bristow Managing Director/Accountable Manager in Stavanger, Norway. "We are especially honoured by their trust and confidence in us and that this contract extension will bring long-term stability and maintains efficiencies in the service."

Aker BP is an oil company that explores, develops fields and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf. They are the operator of the Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Ula and Valhall field centres, and a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Aker BP

Aker BP is an independent E&P company with exploration, development, and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Aker BP is the operator of Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Valhall, Hod, Ula and Tambar. The company is also a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Aker BP is headquartered at Fornebu, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AKRBP'. More about Aker BP at www.akerbp.com.

