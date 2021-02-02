Bristow Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

- Net loss of $57.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, in Q3 FY21 primarily due to a non-cash impairment charge

- EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $47.4 million in Q3 FY21 compared to $54.2 million in Q2

- Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex was $26.8 million in Q3 FY21

- As of December 31, 2020, unrestricted cash balance was $293.5 million with total liquidity of $345.0 million

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net loss attributable to the Company of $57.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020 ("current quarter") on operating revenues of $300.3 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $27.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 ("preceding quarter") on operating revenues of $295.7 million. The primary driver of the net loss in the current quarter was the impairment of our investment in Cougar Helicopters Inc. ("Cougar") in Canada.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $(12.7) million in the current quarter compared to $12.6 million in the preceding quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items and gains or losses on asset dispositions was $47.4 million in the current quarter compared to $54.2 million in the preceding quarter. The following table provides a bridge between EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics for a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended,

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2020

Successor

EBITDA

$

12,568

$

(12,679)

Special items:


  Loss on impairment

17,596

53,249

  PBH intangible amortization

5,644

5,641

  Merger-related costs

4,497

4,450

  Organizational restructuring costs

13,326

1,547

  Loss on early extinguishment of debt



229

  Government grants

(2,201)

(1,075)

  Bankruptcy related costs



(1,984)

  Bargain purchase gain

(5,660)



$

33,202

$

62,057

Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,770

$

49,378

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

8,473

(1,951)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

54,243

$

47,427

"The Company continues to make significant integration progress following the merger of Era and Bristow in June 2020," said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristow. "We are pleased to announce a further increase in the amount of identified synergies to at least $50 million of annualized cost savings, of which projects representing $27 million of annualized synergies have already been completed."

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $4.6 million higher in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter.

Operating revenues from oil and gas operations were $1.5 million higher than the preceding quarter. Higher utilization in the Americas, Africa and Asia Pacific regions was partially offset by lower utilization in the Europe Caspian region. Operating revenues from U.K. SAR services were $0.5 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to fewer flight hours, partially offset by the strengthening of the British pound sterling ("GBP") relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $0.3 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to decreased activity, partially offset by the strengthening of the Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar. Operating revenues from other services were $3.8 million higher primarily due to increased part sales.

Operating expenses were $3.7 million lower in the current quarter. Lower personnel costs, due to the recognition of severance expense in the preceding quarter related to the merger of Era Group Inc. and Bristow Group Inc. (the "Merger"), were partially offset by higher maintenance costs.

General and administrative expenses were $1.3 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to decreased professional services fees.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $51.9 million related to its investment in Cougar and a loss on impairment of $1.4 million related to helicopters held for sale. During the preceding quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $12.4 million related to the write down of inventory and a loss on impairment of $5.2 million related to helicopters that were transferred to held for sale assets.

During the current quarter, the Company sold five S-76C++ medium, two B412 medium, seven B407 single engine helicopters, and one H225 simulator for cash proceeds of $14.4 million resulting in gains of $2.0 million. During the preceding quarter, the Company sold ten H225 heavy, nine S-76C++ medium and twelve B407 single engine helicopters for cash proceeds of $40.5 million resulting in losses of $8.5 million.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized earnings of $0.9 million from equity investments compared to $1.9 million in the preceding quarter due to higher earnings from Cougar in the preceding quarter.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a reorganization item gain of $2.0 million related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plan for the Company's former senior executives.

During the preceding quarter, the Company recognized a bargain purchase gain of $5.7 million related to the Merger.

Other income, net of $5.6 million in the current quarter was primarily due to other income related to Airnorth (government grants) of $3.4 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.1 million and net foreign exchange gains of $0.9 million. Other income, net of $10.6 million in the preceding quarter was primarily due to net foreign exchange gains of $6.9 million, other income related to Airnorth (government grants) of $2.7 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.9 million.

Income tax expense was $13.4 million in the current quarter and $8.6 million in the preceding quarter. The expense in the current quarter was primarily due to nondeductible expenses related to impairment and the Merger, variability of earnings in different jurisdictions and the impact of valuation allowances.

Calendar Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $5.3 million higher in the current quarter compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019 (the "prior year quarter").

Operating revenues from oil and gas operations were $2.9 million higher in the current quarter. Operating revenues in the Americas were $36.3 million higher primarily due to the impact of the Merger. Operating revenues in the Asia Pacific and Africa regions were $0.5 million and $16.2 million lower, respectively, primarily due to lower utilization. Operating revenues in the Europe Caspian region were $16.7 million lower primarily due to lower utilization, partially offset by the strengthening of the GBP relative to the U.S. dollar.

Operating revenues from U.K. SAR services were $1.8 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to the strengthening of the GBP relative to the U.S. dollar and an increase in flight hours.

Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $5.7 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to lower utilization.

Operating revenues from other services were $6.2 million higher due to higher part sales and the benefit of the Merger.

Operating expenses were $10.4 million lower in the current quarter. Maintenance costs were $5.4 million lower primarily due to lower activity in the current quarter and betterment-detriment expenses incurred in the prior year quarter, partially offset by the impact of the Merger. Lease costs were $2.7 million lower primarily due to fewer aircraft on lease. Fuel, training and other costs decreased $5.3 million, $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, primarily due to lower activity. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in insurance costs of $3.9 million primarily due to higher premiums and the impact of the Merger and an increase in personnel costs of $3.1 million primarily due to the impact of the Merger.

General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to decreased professional services fees.

Merger-related costs of $4.5 million in the current quarter primarily consist of professional services fees and severance costs related to the Merger.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $2.2 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to fewer helicopters and the revaluation of assets in connection with the adoption of fresh-start accounting.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a loss on impairment of $51.9 million related to its investment in Cougar and a loss on impairment of $1.4 million related to helicopters held for sale.

During the current quarter, the Company sold five S-76C++ medium, two B412 medium, seven B407 single engine helicopters, and one H225 simulator for cash proceeds of $14.4 million resulting in gains of $2.0 million.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized earnings of $0.9 million from its equity investments compared to $5.1 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter included earnings from Líder Táxi Aéreo S.A. ("Líder"), which the Company has subsequently initiated a partial dissolution process to exit its equity investment, and from Cougar, which was impaired during the current quarter.

Interest expense was $75.7 million lower in the current quarter. During the prior year quarter, the Company incurred a $56.9 million expense related to Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the U.S. Code ("Chapter 11") activities. Excluding this, interest expense was lower in the current quarter due to lower debt balances.

During the current quarter, the Company recognized a reorganization item gain of $2.0 million related to the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plan for the Company's former senior executives. Reorganization items incurred in the prior year quarter related to Chapter 11.

Other income, net of $5.6 million in the current quarter was primarily due to other income related to Airnorth (government grants) of $3.4 million, a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $1.1 million and net foreign exchange gains of $0.9 million. Other income, net of $10.7 million in the prior year quarter was primarily due to net foreign exchange gains of $10.6 million and a favorable interest adjustment to the Company's pension liability of $0.1 million.

Income tax expense was $13.4 million in the current quarter compared to a benefit of $2.3 million in the prior year quarter. The expense in the current quarter was primarily due to nondeductible expenses related to impairment and the Merger, variability of earnings in different jurisdictions and the impact of valuation allowances.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $293.5 million of unrestricted cash and $51.5 million of remaining availability under its amended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") for total liquidity of $345.0 million. Borrowings under the amended ABL Facility are subject to certain conditions and requirements.

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 102,925 shares of common stock in open market transactions for gross consideration of $2.4 million, which is an average purchase price per share of $23.49. During the preceding quarter, the Company repurchased 345,327 shares for gross consideration of $7.6 million, representing an average purchase price of $21.93 per share.

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased $12.1 million face value of the 7.750% Senior Notes at 97.5% for total cash of $12.2 million, including accrued interest of $0.4 million, and recognized a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.2 million. The Company also made final payments of $12.7 million and $4.0 million, inclusive of interest, upon maturity of two promissory notes.

In the current quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $14.4 million and purchases of property and equipment were $3.9 million, resulting in net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex") of $(10.5) million. In the preceding quarter, cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $40.5 million and purchases of property and equipment were $4.5 million, resulting in Net Capex of $(36.0) million. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Net Capex and Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, to review the results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

All callers will need to reference the access code 6114092

Within the U.S.: Operator Assisted Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 458-4121

Outside the U.S.: Operator Assisted International Dial-In Number: (323) 794-2597

Replay

A telephone replay will be available through February 17, 2021 by dialing 888-203-1112 and utilizing the access code above. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.bristowgroup.com shortly after the call and will be accessible through February 17, 2021. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on February 3, 2021 on Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue ("SAR") services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom ("U.K.") on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency ("MCA"). Additionally, the Company also offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements give Bristow Group Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue," or other similar words. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,  reflect management's current views with respect to future events and therefore are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based that occur after the date hereof. Risks that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, those relating to: the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic repercussions have resulted, and may continue to result, in a decrease in the price of and demand for oil, which has caused, and may continue to cause, a decrease in the demand for our services; expected cost synergies and other benefits of the merger  (the "Merger") of the entity formerly known as Bristow Group Inc. ("Old Bristow") and Era Group Inc.("Era") might not be realized within the expected time frames, might be less than projected or may not be realized at all; the ability to successfully integrate the operations, accounting and administrative functions of Era and Old Bristow; managing a significantly larger company than before the completion of the Merger; diversion of management time on issues related to integration of the companies; the increase in indebtedness as a result of the Merger; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Merger, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; our reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of our customer base as a result of bankruptcies or consolidation; the possibility that we may be unable to maintain compliance with covenants in our financing agreements; fluctuations in worldwide prices of and demand for oil and natural gas; fluctuations in levels of oil and natural gas exploration, development and production activities; fluctuations in the demand for our services; the possibility that we may impair our long-lived assets, including goodwill, inventory, property and equipment and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; our ability to implement operational improvement efficiencies with the objective of rightsizing our global footprint and further reducing our cost structure; the possibility of significant changes in foreign exchange rates and controls, including as a result of the U.K. having exited from the European Union ("E.U.") ("Brexit"); the impact of continued uncertainty surrounding the affects Brexit will have on the British, EU and global economies and demand for oil and natural gas; potential effects of increased competition; the inability to remediate the material weaknesses identified in internal controls over financial reporting relating to our monitoring control processes; the possibility that we may be unable to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; the possibility of changes in tax and other laws and regulations and policies, including, without limitation, action of the Biden Administration that impact oil and gas operations or favor renewable energy projects in the U.S.; the possibility that we may be unable to dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; general economic conditions, including the capital and credit markets; the possibility that segments of our fleet may be grounded for extended periods of time or indefinitely; the existence of operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; the possibility of political instability, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate; the possibility that reductions in spending on aviation services by governmental agencies could lead to modifications of our search and rescue ("SAR") contract terms with the UK government, our contracts with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ("BSEE") or delays in receiving payments under such contracts; and our reliance on a limited number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these matters or how they may affect us. We have included important factors in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's joint proxy and consent solicitation statement/prospectus (File No. 333-237557), filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 5, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended December 31, 2020, which we believe over time, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should consider all risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Proxy Statement and in our filings with the SEC, all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

BRISTOW GROUP INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2020

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

Favorable/
(Unfavorable)

Successor

Revenue:




Operating revenue

$

295,722

$

300,275

$

4,553

Reimbursable revenue

8,918

9,622

704

Total revenues

304,640

309,897

5,257






Costs and expenses:




Operating expense

231,953

228,246

3,707

Reimbursable expense

8,919

9,525

(606)

General and administrative

39,268

37,931

1,337

Merger-related costs

4,497

4,450

47

Depreciation and amortization

18,537

17,931

606

Total costs and expenses

303,174

298,083

5,091






Loss on impairment

(17,596)

(53,249)

(35,653)

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions

(8,473)

1,951

10,424

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, net

1,948

896

(1,052)

Operating loss

(22,655)

(38,588)

(15,933)






Interest income

434

359

(75)

Interest expense

(13,445)

(13,203)

242

Reorganization items, net



1,984

1,984

Bargain purchase gain

5,660



(5,660)

Other, net

10,592

5,635

(4,957)

Total other income (expense)

3,241

(5,225)

(8,466)

Loss before income taxes

(19,414)

(43,813)

(24,399)

Provision for income taxes

(8,578)

(13,447)

(4,869)

Net loss

(27,992)

(57,260)

(29,268)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

131

139

8

Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc

$

(27,861)

$

(57,121)

$

(29,260)






Basic loss per common share

$

(0.95)

$

(1.97)


Diluted loss per common share

$

(0.95)

$

(1.97)








Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

29,357,959

28,944,908


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

29,357,959

28,944,908








EBITDA

$

12,568

$

(12,679)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,770

$

49,378


Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

54,243

$

47,427


BRISTOW GROUP INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



One Month
Ended
October 31, 2019

Two Months
Ended
December 31,
2019

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2019

Three Months
Ended
December 31,
2020

Predecessor

Successor

Combined

Successor

Revenue:









Operating revenue

$

101,659


$

193,322


$

294,981


$

300,275

Reimbursable revenue

4,168


7,602


11,770


9,622

Total revenues

105,827


200,924


306,751


309,897











Costs and expenses:









Operating expense

79,802


158,845


238,647


228,246

Reimbursable expense

4,049


7,707


11,756


9,525

General and administrative

15,965


25,358


41,323


37,931

Merger-related costs




318


318


4,450

Depreciation and amortization

8,222


11,926


20,148


17,931

Total costs and expenses

108,038


204,154


312,192


298,083











Loss on impairment










(53,249)

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions

249


(154)


95


1,951

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, net

3,609


1,499


5,108


896

Operating income (loss)

1,647


(1,885)


(238)


(38,588)











Interest income

165


202


367


359

Interest expense

(79,235)


(9,674)


(88,909)


(13,203)

Reorganization items, net

(447,674)





(447,674)


1,984

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative
liability




(133,315)


(133,315)



Other, net

7,009


3,729


10,738


5,635

Total other income (expense)

(519,735)


(139,058)


(658,793)


(5,225)

Loss before income taxes

(518,088)


(140,943)


(659,031)


(43,813)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

13,889


(11,600)


2,289


(13,447)

Net loss

(504,199)


(152,543)


(656,742)


(57,260)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5


31


36


139

Net loss attributable to Bristow Group Inc

$

(504,194)


$

(152,512)


$

(656,706)


$

(57,121)











Basic loss per common share

$

(14.04)


$

(14.49)


N/A(1)

$

(1.97)

Diluted loss per common share

$

(14.04)


$

(14.49)


N/A(1)

$

(1.97)











Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

35,918,916


11,235,535


N/A(1)

28,944,908

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

35,918,916


11,235,535


N/A(1)

28,944,908











EBITDA

$

(430,631)


$

(119,343)


$

(549,974)


$

(12,679)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,431


$

24,337


$

41,768


$

49,378

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

17,182


$

24,491


$

41,673


$

47,427

___________________________ 

(1)  

Weighted average common shares outstanding and loss per common share unavailable for "Combined" period due to the emergence from Chapter 11 Cases during this period.


 

BRISTOW GROUP INC

REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019




One Month Ended
October 31, 2019

Two Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Three Months
Ended December
31, 2019

Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2020

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2020

Predecessor

Successor

Combined

Successor

Oil and gas:










Europe Caspian

$

38,200


$

71,888


$

110,088


$

98,495

$

93,383

Americas

21,416


39,758


61,174


93,102

97,435

Africa

12,924


26,286


39,210


21,237

23,055

Asia Pacific

1,745


2,090


3,835


2,920

3,383

  Total oil and gas

74,285


140,022


214,307


215,754

217,256

UK SAR Services

17,858


36,822


54,680


56,978

56,470

Fixed Wing Services

9,397


16,333


25,730


20,310

20,054

Other

119


145


264


2,680

6,495

$

101,659


$

193,322


$

294,981


$

295,722

$

300,275

FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019




One Month Ended
October 31, 2019

Two Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2019

Three Months
Ended
September 30, 2020

Three Months
Ended
December 31, 2020

Predecessor

Successor

Combined

Successor

Oil and gas:










Europe Caspian

5,146


9,215


14,361


12,330

11,956

Americas

3,119


5,296


8,415


10,891

10,990

Africa

1,398


2,770


4,168


1,743

2,353

Asia Pacific

83


141


224


62

241

  Total oil and gas

9,746


17,422


27,168


25,026

25,540

UK SAR Services

779


1,530


2,309


2,797

2,321

Fixed Wing Services

1,187


2,147


3,334


3,391

3,494

11,712


21,099


32,811


31,214

31,355

BRISTOW GROUP INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

Successor

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

297,833

$

199,121

Accounts receivable

231,587

180,683

Inventories

97,422

82,419

Assets held for sale

17,531

32,401

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

31,516

29,527

Total current assets

675,889

524,151

Investment in unconsolidated affiliates

38,368

110,058

Property and equipment

1,099,878

901,314

Accumulated depreciation

(71,249)

(24,560)

Net property and equipment

1,028,629

876,754

Right-of-use assets

266,651

305,962

Other assets

126,245

128,336

Total assets

$

2,135,782

$

1,945,261




LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

63,161

$

52,110

Accrued liabilities

214,661

200,129

Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt

48,069

45,739

Total current liabilities

325,891

297,978

Long-term debt, less current maturities

568,368

515,385

Preferred stock embedded derivative



286,182

Deferred taxes

65,355

22,775

Long-term operating lease liabilities

183,994

224,595

Deferred credits and other liabilities

11,670

22,345

Total liabilities

1,155,278

1,369,260




Redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,453


Mezzanine equity



149,785




Stockholders' investment


Common stock

303

1

Additional paid-in capital

685,575

295,897

Retained earnings

269,600

139,228

Treasury shares, at cost

(10,007)


Accumulated other comprehensive income

34,153

(8,641)

Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' investment

979,624

426,485

Noncontrolling interests

(573)

(269)

Total stockholders' investment

979,051

426,216

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' investment

$

2,135,782

$

1,945,261

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occurred during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands).

Sequential Quarter Results

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Successor

Net loss

$

(27,992)

$

(57,260)

Depreciation and amortization

18,537

17,931

Interest expense

13,445

13,203

Income tax (benefit) expense

8,578

13,447

EBITDA

$

12,568

$

(12,679)

Special items (1)

33,202

62,057

Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,770

$

49,378

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

8,473

(1,951)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

54,243

$

47,427

(1) Special items include the following:

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Successor

Loss on impairment

$

17,596

$

53,249

PBH intangible amortization

5,644

5,641

Merger-related costs

4,497

4,450

Organizational restructuring costs

13,326

1,547

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



229

Government grants(2)

(2,201)

(1,075)

Bankruptcy related costs



(1,984)

Bargain purchase gain

(5,660)



$

33,202

$

62,057

___________________________ 

 (2)

COVID-19 related government relief grants

Calendar Quarter Results

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



One Month Ended
October 31, 2019

Two Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Predecessor

Successor

Combined

Successor

Net loss

$

(504,199)


$

(152,543)


$

(656,742)


$

(57,260)

Depreciation and amortization

8,222


11,926


20,148


17,931

Interest expense

79,235


9,674


88,909


13,203

Income tax (benefit) expense

(13,889)


11,600


(2,289)


13,447

EBITDA

$

(430,631)


$

(119,343)


$

(549,974)


$

(12,679)

Special items (1)

448,062


143,680


591,742


62,057

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,431


$

24,337


$

41,768


$

49,378

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

(249)


154


(95)


(1,951)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

17,182


$

24,491


$

41,673


$

47,427

(1)  Special items include the following:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



One Month Ended
October 31, 2019

Two Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Predecessor

Successor

Combined

Successor

Loss on impairment

$




$




$




$

53,249

PBH intangible amortization




10,024


10,024


5,641

Merger-related costs




318


318


4,450

Organizational restructuring costs

388


23


411


1,547

Loss on early extinguishment of debt










229

Government grants(2)










(1,075)

Bankruptcy related costs

447,674





447,674


(1,984)

Change in fair value of preferred stock
derivative liability




133,315


133,315




$

448,062


$

143,680


$

591,742


$

62,057

___________________________ 

(2) 

COVID-19 related government relief grants

Pro Forma Q3 FY20 Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (in thousands).

Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Pro Forma

Net loss

$

(656,742)

$

(811)

$

(657,553)

Depreciation and amortization

20,148

9,337

29,485

Interest expense

88,909

3,517

92,426

Income tax benefit

(2,289)

(1,052)

(3,341)

EBITDA

$

(549,974)

$

10,991

$

(538,983)

Special items (1)

591,742

3,730

595,472

Adjusted EBITDA

$

41,768

$

14,721

$

56,489

Gains on asset dispositions, net

(95)

(3,095)

(3,190)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

41,673

$

11,626

$

53,299

(1)  Special items include the following:

Old Bristow

Era Group Inc.

Pro Forma

Bankruptcy related costs

$

447,674

$



$

447,674

Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability

133,315



133,315

PBH intangible amortization

10,024

214

10,238

Involuntary separation programs

411



411

Merger-related costs

318

965

1,283

Loss on impairments



2,551

2,551


$

591,742

$

3,730

$

595,472

Pro Forma LTM Reconciliation

Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA reflect EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of Old Bristow and Era Group Inc. before the Merger for the period beginning January 1, 2020 through June 11, 2020, plus EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the post-Merger period through December 31, 2020. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Pro Forma EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands).

Old Bristow

Era Group
Inc.

Legacy Era

Bristow
Group Inc.

Pro Forma


January 1,
2020 - June
30, 2020

January 1,
2020 - June
11, 2020

June 12 - 30,
2020

July 1, 2020 -
December 31,
2020

LTM
December 31,
2020

Net income (loss)

$

367,326

$

(25,348)

$

(4,305)

$

(85,252)

$

252,421

Depreciation and amortization

32,226

17,325

443

36,468

86,462

Interest expense

25,045

6,089

749

26,648

58,531

Income tax (benefit) expense

(14,915)

(3,298)

508

22,025

4,320

EBITDA

$

409,682

$

(5,232)

$

(2,605)

$

(111)

$

401,734

Special items (1)

(338,633)

18,168

2,502

95,259

(222,704)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

71,049

$

12,936

$

(103)

$

95,148

$

179,030

(Gains) losses on asset dispositions, net

(5,230)

175

5

6,522

1,472

Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

$

65,819

$

13,111

$

(98)

$

101,670

$

180,502

(1)  Special items include the following:

Old Bristow

Era Group
Inc.

Legacy Era

Bristow
Group Inc.

Pro Forma


January 1,
2020 - June
30, 2020

January 1,
2020 - June
11, 2020

June 12 - 30,
2020

July 1, 2020 -
December 31,
2020

LTM
December 31,
2020

Loss on impairments

$

28,824

$

(182)

$



$

70,845

$

99,487

Merger-related costs

21,115

17,968

2,317

8,947

50,347

PBH intangible amortization

10,429

382

185

11,285

22,281

Bankruptcy related costs

7,232





(1,984)

5,248

Organizational restructuring costs

3,216





14,873

18,089

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

615





229

844

Government grants(2)

(1,760)





(3,276)

(5,036)

Bargain purchase gain

(75,433)





(5,660)

(81,093)

Change in fair value of preferred stock
derivative liability

(332,871)







(332,871)


$

(338,633)

$

18,168

$

2,502

$

95,259

$

(222,704)

___________________________ 

(2) 

COVID-19 related government relief grants

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment, less expenditures related to purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude professional services fees and other costs paid in relation to the Merger, fresh-start accounting and the Chapter 11 Cases.  Management believes that the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow is meaningful as it measures the Company's ability to generate cash from its business after excluding cash payments for special items. Management uses this information as an analytical indicator to assess the Company's liquidity and performance. However, investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands).

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

Successor

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

41,857

$

25,078

Plus: Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment

40,475

14,361

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(4,523)

(3,860)

Free Cash Flow

$

77,809

$

35,579

Plus: Organizational restructuring costs

13,326

1,547

Plus: Merger-related costs

4,026

1,247

Less: Government grants

(2,201)

(1,075)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

92,960

$

37,298

Net (proceeds from)/purchases of property and equipment ("Net Capex")

(35,952)

(10,501)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluding Net Capex

$

57,008

$

26,797

BRISTOW GROUP INC

FLEET COUNT

(unaudited)

 


Number of Aircraft





Operating Aircraft







Type

Owned
Aircraft

Leased
Aircraft

Aircraft
Held For Sale

Consolidated
Aircraft

Max Pass.
Capacity

Average
Age
(years)(1)

Heavy Helicopters:











S-92A

35

28



63

19

11

S-92A U.K. SAR

3

7



10

19

6

H225





2

2

19

10

AW189

6

1



7

16

5

AW189 U.K. SAR

11





11

16

4


55

36

2

93




Medium Helicopters:











AW139

53

7



60

12

10

S-76 C+/C++

26





26

12

13

S-76D

8



2

10

12

6

B212

3





3

12

39


90

7

2

99




Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:











AW109

6





6

7

14

EC135

10





10

6

12

BO105

2





2

4

35


18





18




Light—Single Engine Helicopters:











AS350

17





17

4

23

AW119

13





13

7

14


30





30

















Total Helicopters

193

43

4

240



12

Fixed wing

7

4

3

14




UAV



2



2




Total Fleet

200

49

7

256




_____________ 

(1)       

Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned.

The chart below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet and their distribution among the regions in which we operate as of December 31, 2020 and the percentage of operating revenue that each of our regions provided during the current quarter.

Percentage
of Current
Quarter
Operating
Revenue













UAV

Fixed
Wing



Heavy

Medium

Light Twin

Light
Single

Total

Europe Caspian

55

%

63

12



4

2



81

Americas

30

%

23

65

18

26





132

Africa

9

%

7

20







2

29

Asia Pacific

6

%



2







12

14

Total

100

%

93

99

18

30

2

14

256

