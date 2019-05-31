Bristow Secures Contract with BP plc

HOUSTON, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (OTC:BRSWQ) today announced a new contract with BP plc, to support its North Sea operations. The contract, with a five year primary term, commenced on May 13, 2019.

Bristow will deliver a fully integrated aviation solution to BP plc from bases in Aberdeen and Sumburgh. New pilot and crew positions are being created, with existing Sikorsky S-92s utilized combined with fixed-wing support provided through Eastern Airways, to deliver the contract.

"We recognize BP plc has placed its trust and confidence in Bristow and we are committed to maintaining the highest safety standards every day and at all times, while delivering an efficient and best-in-class solution to help BP achieve their business objectives," said Matt Rhodes, Director UK & Turkmenistan Oil and Gas.

"This award further builds on Bristow's success in the region, adding to two additional long-term contracts recently secured operating from our Aberdeen hub."

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the world's leading industrial aviation service provider offering helicopter transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow's strategically located global fleet supports operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; as well as in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the U.K. on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Bristow Group Inc.

Global Media Relations

Adam Morgan

Director, Global Communications

+1 281.253.9005

adam.morgan@bristowgroup.com

Investor Relations

Linda McNeill

Director, Investor Relations

+1 713.267.7622

linda.mcneill@bristowgroup.com

SOURCE Bristow Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bristowgroup.com

