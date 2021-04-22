Brita Urges People To Ditch Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles And Clears The Way For Change By Making Clean Water Commitment

OAKLAND, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brita®, the leader in at-home water filtration products for over 40 years, is dialing up its commitment to making water better for people and the planet by announcing new sustainability goals.

Brita believes that water should be good for you and good for the environment; instead of reaching for a new, single-use plastic water bottle, you can hydrate responsibly and enjoy great tasting, filtered water without the waste. Even with the simple filtration options available for everyday use, a study by the Beverage Marketing Corporation found that, excluding 2008 and 2009, bottled water volume has increased every year from 1977 to 2019. And according to the EPA, the U.S. recycling rate was only 8.7 percent in 2018 – which means that over 91 percent of plastic does not actually get recycled. The alarming reality of these statistics, along with the rapid growth of the bottled water industry, only increases our single-use plastic waste problem.

Brita is on track to eliminate 15 billion single-use plastic water bottles this year, working toward a 2030 goal of replacing 20 billion bottles a year. However, it seems just as fast as Brita makes an impactful reduction, the core problem grows, so the brand has made tangible goals that go beyond the product and increase the scope of the commitment to make clean, safe, environmentally responsible drinking water a reality. Through operations, innovations, partnerships and investments, Brita will make choices for the long-term health of the planet and the people on it – especially the communities that are suffering the most from the effects of climate change.

Brita is cementing its continued commitment to sustainability through two key areas:

Goals for the Planet

Have zero plastic waste to landfill by 2030.*

*Plastic waste = Brita products made of plastic including non-recyclable filters, single-use films, systems (pitchers, dispensers), and hard-sided plastic bottles.

Create completely curbside recyclable packaging using 100% recycled fibers.

Produce innovations that will lower our carbon and plastic footprint.

Remove 20 billion single-use plastic water bottles from circulation per year by 2030.

Goals for People

Provide 500,000 people access to clean water in vulnerable U.S. communities with poor quality tap water by 2024, and one million people by 2030.

"Unlike companies whose sole focus is to sell consumers bottled water, which is incredibly detrimental to the environment, costly and unnecessary, Brita has been focused on bettering our planet," said Eric Schwartz, General Manager, Brita. "While big water companies spend millions pushing recycling programs, we should be focused on reducing our overall reliance on plastic. Recycling is simply not enough."

As one of the first actions towards its sustainability goals, Brita will be announcing a partnership that shares the common cause to end the single-use plastic bottle and pioneer the future of water. Further details of this partnership will be coming in the months ahead.

"Using our Life Cycle Analysis, Brita's approach to greater sustainability is twofold. First, we will shine a light on the inequality of excess waste and climate change that disproportionately affects low income communities and people of color," said Drew Mathias, Associate Brand Director and Chief Sustainability Champion, Brita. "We will also reduce our environmental impact and do so transparently to drive accountability and build greater trust with our consumers. Thanks to innovative partners and a passionate team, we're continuing to make strides towards these goals and will be sharing more in the coming months."

For more information about Brita's latest sustainability goals, visit Brita.com.

About Brita

Brita® markets a variety of products, including water pitchers, faucet filters and bottles, with the goal of making water better for people and the planet. By providing a variety of water filtration resources, Brita enables consumers to choose better water today for a better future together. For more information, go to Brita.com.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-B

Contact: Jordyn Volk, (415) 262-5980, [email protected]

SOURCE Brita

Related Links

http://Brita.com

