Britain's Original Fintech Disruptor Adds New Hires in Digital Banking Push

LONDON, October 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cashplus, Britain's original digital challenger to banks, has made three significant strategic hires as part of a major recruitment drive that will see it more than double the size of its current workforce by 2022.

Joining a highly experienced executive team Richard Bastin joins in the key role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), demonstrating the company's commitment to using innovation to anticipate the needs of its customers. Richard brings extensive experience as a successful CTO in numerous regulated fintech firms including Currencycloud, the Cashplus partner for international payments, and RateSetter, an innovator in the peer-to-peer lending space. Richard has a fantastic track record, having grown multiple businesses at over 100% per annum by developing highly scalable solutions across the fintech sector.

The banking disruptor also welcomes Donna Cunliffe in the newly established role of Operations Risk Director and Jackie Gray as Head of Audit. These new hires will add further momentum to Cashplus as it drives forward its strategy to become the country's leading "Now Generation" digital bank for SMEs.

Donna brings over 30 years of expertise in financial crime detection and anti-money laundering, as well as experience in payments, SME and corporate customer service across large UK retail banks. As Operations Risk Director, Donna will play a key role in keeping Cashplus at the forefront in the prevention of financial crime.

As the new Head of Internal Audit, Jackie joins the Cashplus team with significant experience in leading internal audit functions and conducting governance, risk management and assurance projects in the financial services sector, both within the UK and internationally.

Rich Wagner, Founder and CEO of Cashplus, says: "Whilst Cashplus works towards obtaining its banking license, I want to ensure that we have an effective corporate governance structure and proven industry talent to provide the best possible outcomes for our customers. I look forward to working with Richard, Donna and Jackie as Cashplus continues the next exciting stage of its journey to become a bank."

Cashplus, the trading name of Advanced Payment Solutions Ltd (APS), has been FCA authorised and regulated for over a decade. During this time, it has amassed a string of 'Firsts', including the first non-bank to offer banking services through the 11,500 Post Office branches and the first non-bank to introduce an instant online business current account.

Cashplus, one of the pioneers in Fintech, has developed a wide range of digital banking services, which challenge the traditional banking model. Through its proprietary technologies, award winning products and superior in-house data analytics, Cashplus has been able to offer over 1.4 million customers fast, convenient and transparent banking solutions to efficiently manage their finances and business cash flow. Voted the Best Challenger Bank 2017 by readers of PayBefore even though it's not yet a Bank, Cashplus continues to provide innovative banking solutions for customers typically overlooked by traditional banks.

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, APS has a full permission credit licence for consumer credit activities (FRN 671140). APS Financial Ltd ("AFL"), a subsidiary of APS, is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 for the issuing of electronic money (FRN 900002).

AFL was the first non-bank issuer to gain Mastercard membership and is a member of both UK Finance and Emerging Payments Associations.

SOURCE Cashplus