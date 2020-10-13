Britannia Global Markets selects Broadridge for International Post-Trade Securities Operations

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions , Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Britannia Global Markets, a bespoke, all-encompassing brokerage house and subsidiary of Britannia Financial Group, has selected Broadridge to streamline its post-trade processing for its international securities business including cash equities, fixed income and repurchase agreements.

Broadridge's solution will provide Britannia Global Markets with a strategic, multi-market platform with the inherent scale and agility to support future growth and respond to regulatory requirements. It will be deployed as an advanced, SaaS-based solution that enables the firm to benefit from a mutualised, resilient service that mitigates risk and underpins a superior client service.

"With Broadridge as our partner, we will have a firm foundation for growth as we expand our securities business and deliver continued value to our clients," said Ian Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Britannia Global Markets. "Broadridge's solution, backed by its high service standards and capital markets expertise, will help advance our operational efficiency and enable superior process controls."

"It is a privilege to have been selected by Britannia Global Markets as they continue to advance their services for international securities," said Danny Green, General Manager for Post-Trade Solutions, Broadridge International. "We are fully committed to helping them to drive growth, optimise their operations and navigate the challenges of risk and compliance."

About Britannia Global Markets

Britannia Global Markets is a subsidiary of Britannia Financial Group ("Britannia"), a leading international financial services group headquartered in London. Britannia combines local expertise with global solutions to offer personalised, full-service banking, investment management and securities services to its clients. Across five fully regulated entities, Britannia services a diversified, international client base consisting of institutions, corporates, family offices and UHNWs.

Britannia is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Further information can be found at www.britannia.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

+1 516-472-5129

[email protected]

Media:

North America

Tina Wadhwa

Corporate Communications, Broadridge

+1 212-973-6164

[email protected]

Europe

Charlie Morrow

Cognito

+44 (0) 20 7426 9400

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.broadridge.com/

