Britax Introduces Dual Comfort for a Cool, Dry and Comfortable Car Ride

"Most parents have unbuckled an uncomfortable baby from a hot car seat at some point in their travels," said Brian Hakeem, Britax Senior Product Manager. "Our Dual Comfort Collection features a light-grey fabric that offers ventilated channels to improve air flow. A black fabric with a wicking technology also pulls away sweat, heat and moisture even on the hottest summer days."

The new Dual Comfort Collection combines moisture wicking benefits with a unique breathable design to provide infants to big kids the comfort they deserve. The collection is comprised of an infant car seat, a convertible car seat, a belt-positioning booster and a travel system, all of which include the premium safety and functionality that Britax is best known for.

The Britax® B-Safe® 35 Infant Seat (US MSRP: $219.99 ) is designed for rear-facing safety and comfort from 4 – 35 pounds. This infant seat features the Britax patented SafeCell Impact Protection® which includes an impact-stabilizing steel frame for superior strength and an impact-absorbing base that compresses to absorb energy during a collision. A SafeCenter LATCH also makes it easy to tighten and secure the infant car seat to any vehicle and auto-level indicators show parents when the car seat is at the right angle. Pair this infant seat with any Britax single or modular stroller using the Click & Go® system to customize the perfect travel system.

The Britax® Marathon™ ClickTight® Convertible (US MSRP: $299.99 ) is designed for rear-facing babies 5 - 40 pounds and forward-facing growing toddlers up to 65 pounds. Installations are as easy as buckling a seatbelt with the ClickTight® Installation System. The patented SafeCell Impact Protection® system surrounds growing babies in safety, including a reinforced steel bar, V-shaped top tether with impact-absorbing stitches, and an impact-absorbing base. The deep foam-lined shell also provides side impact protection for extra peace of mind. For comfort and convenience, a quick-adjust harness features 14 positions to accommodate growing children.

The Britax® Midpoint™ Belt-Positioning Booster (US MSRP: $119.99 ) offers high-back safety for big kids up to 120 pounds and 63 inches and helps shield children from crash forces with two layers of side impact protection. The 10-position, quick-adjust head restraint easily moves to accommodate growing kids. A color-coded vehicle belt and a proprietary SecureGuard Clip make it easier than ever to properly position the vehicle seat belt, while the ISOFlex Lower Connectors keep the seat stable and secure. Two dishwasher-safe, removable cup holders keep drinks within reach and are a breeze to clean after each ride.

The Britax® B-Agile® and B-Safe® 35 Travel System (US MSRP: $399.99 ) combines the peace of mind Britax offers in the safety levels of the B-Safe 35 infant car seat and convenience from the functionality of the stroller. The lightweight B-Agile Stroller is easy to carry and maneuver with a three-wheel configuration allowing parents to get through tight spots with ease. A quick, one-hand fold makes storage effortless and a five-point harness adjusts for children as they grow.

About Britax Child Safety, Inc. (The Americas)



Premium car seat, stroller and accessories manufacturer, Britax tests and builds its infant through harness-to-booster line of car seats in the U.S.A. using U.S. and global components. Britax engineers its car seats to meet U.S. and Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and makes significant investments in advanced technology, research and development to deliver safe products families can depend on. In 2011, Britax expanded its product line by acquiring BOB Gear, a brand that delivers high-performance strollers and stroller accessories. Britax Child Safety, Inc. employs more than 200 people at its headquarters in Fort Mill, S.C.

