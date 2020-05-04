BritBox Gives Back To New York City Hospitals By Celebrating Frontline Healthcare Workers For National Nurses Week Starting May 6th With 10,000 Free Subscriptions

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BritBox, the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV offering the largest collection of streaming British television in North America, is honoring the healthcare workers in several New York City hospitals, including Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center, by providing over 10,000 free subscriptions to every employee. BritBox is celebrating all those who have been on the front line and working hard for the city that has been sitting at the heart of the Corona virus epicenter in the United States for National Nurses Week starting on May 6.

BritBox will also premiere special programming on the service to honor frontline healthcare workers with a selection of series and films for National Nurses Week. At the center of this celebratory collection is Florence Nightingale, a captivating biopic about the mother of modern nursing. Directed by Emmy Award winner Norman Stone (Shadowland) and starring Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) as Nightingale, the film shares the legendary nurse's story in honor of what would have been her bicentenary. Based largely on her own words that sparked global health care reform, the film follows this British medical icon's journey as she paves the way for this noble profession during a time of crisis and ultimately becomes an international hero.

Also premiering are three new series Super Nurses, Horrible Histories: Formidable Florence Nightingale and Frankie. Super Nurses is an inspirational, life-affirming docuseries following dedicated NHS cancer nurses in their daily work. Through gripping narratives, we discover how these special people manage to remain hopeful despite difficult situations. Horrible Histories: Formidable Florence Nightingale is over-the-top and hugely entertaining. The Horrible Histories gang presents a hilarious take on the legendary life of the mother of modern nursing. There is much more to Florence Nightingale than being 'The Lady with the Lamp.' Lastly, Frankie, the story of a heroine for the modern age, Eve Myles (A Very English Scandal) stars as district nurse, Frankie Maddox, who looks life and death in the eye on a daily basis; her mission is to make a difference.

Each employee of the participating hospitals in the New York City area will have the opportunity to sign up for three free months of BritBox and can cancel any time after the three months, with no fees.

BritBox is available for $6.99 per month—after an introductory free trial period—on Roku®, Apple TV 4th Gen, Samsung, LG and all iOS and Android devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and online at https://www.britbox.com/us/. BritBox is also available on Amazon Channels for Prime members and on Apple TV Channels on supported devices.

