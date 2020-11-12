BriteBrush™ is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer To Guarantee Bright Smiles this Holiday Season

"This holiday, parents will be on the lookout for the best stocking stuffers to put the perfect smile on their kids' faces - and BriteBrush does exactly that," said Davin Sufer, Chief Tech Officer at WowWee. "Kids will love brushing along to fun games and sounds both morning and night, and parents will have peace of mind knowing their kids' teeth are clean. It's a win-win!"

BriteBrush™'s proprietary, smart sensory technology, side change recognition and vibrating handle encourage total mouth coverage. It is even equipped with a Parent Check Light that scores the brushing sequence to let parents know how their kid brushed, ensuring kids stay on the nice brushing list.

Now available at Amazon, Target and Walmart, with two models tailored towards children at every phase of their brushing journey. BriteBrush™ GameBrush™ [Ages 5+] is packed with seven fun games including space attack, soccer pinball, dance star, punch master, race car rally, arcade and rockstar jam! BriteBrush™ Baby Shark [Ages 3+, with parental assistance] transports children to the ocean with cool bubble popping adventures, treasure hunts, and their favorite Baby Shark song! Priced at MSRP $19.99, each battery-powered model (battery included) comes with two interchangeable soft brush heads that are gentle on teeth and gums. Replacement brush heads are also available on Amazon and Target, priced at MSRP $9.99 for a 3-pack.

Parents and gift-givers can find more information at www.BriteBrush™.com to deliver brighter smiles this holiday season!

BriteBrush™ is created by WowWee, a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer products.

About WowWee

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. The company won the Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and Licensing International's Excellence Award for Best Toy of the Year ages 0-8. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com

