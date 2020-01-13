BriteCore Welcomes New Chief Product Officer and SVP of Services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCore, the leading provider of next-generation core software solutions for insurers, is pleased to welcome two new executives to the BriteCore team: John Davi as Chief Product Officer and Chris Heggelund as Senior Vice President of Services.

As Chief Product Officer, John Davi will oversee the current and future state of BriteCore's cloud-based insurance core system. He has more than two decades of experience building highly technical products and the teams behind them. Before joining BriteCore, John was Senior Vice President of Product at MINDBODY, the leading business management platform for the wellness industry. He led product development, strategy, and marketing as well as user experience and market/customer research. He was the founding Vice President of Products for artificial intelligence company Diffbot, which applies advanced machine learning technologies for data mining and text analysis. John also led the development of Cisco's first SaaS platform, Cisco Eos, as head of engineering at Cisco Systems' Media Solutions Group. He is an advisor and investor in various startups and holds seven patents.

As BriteCore's SVP of Services, Chris Heggelund will have oversight of implementation and ongoing customer support. Chris has spent the last twenty years at Sircon, a Vertafore business, with a focus on building a world-class service organization in the InsurTech industry. He helped sustain rapid growth and improve customer satisfaction and retention as part of Sircon's senior leadership team. Prior to Vertafore, Chris worked with Capgemini Europe as a technology consultant. Chris has a deep understanding of insurance licensing and securities regulation, technology, and software product development and management. Top US insurance carriers, agencies, and securities firms have leveraged his expertise to increase compliance, streamline internal processes, and grow their distribution channels. He holds a master's degree from Michigan State University and originally hails from Norway.

BriteCore Co-founder and CEO Phil Reynolds commented, "We are delighted to welcome John and Chris to BriteCore. They both bring unique perspectives to our product and services teams. John's expertise in product development will be instrumental as we continue to build, and define the standard for, best-in-class core software solutions. Chris will enhance our focus on creating ongoing, value-driven customer partnerships through communication, transparency, and alignment."

These new hires follow BriteCore's recent election of board member John Cavoores , who brings four decades of insurance experience as a CEO, board member, and advisor to the P&C and private equity industries to the company.

ABOUT BRITECORE: BriteCore is a fully-managed core software platform for property and casualty insurers that supports digital transformation, emerging technologies, and new business models. BriteCore offers end-to-end insurance capabilities, including policy administration, claims management, underwriting rules and rating, agent quoting and inquiry, contact management, billing, imaging, printing, data warehousing, and reporting. Designed as a cloud-native solution, BriteCore is deployed using Amazon Web Services and is continually updated for maximum security, efficiency, and durability at scale. Insurance carriers, MGAs, and InsurTechs partner with BriteCore to gain a competitive edge through efficient operations, compelling customer experiences, and speed to market. For more information, please visit www.britecore.com .

