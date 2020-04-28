HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specializing in rehab for alcohol and drug addiction using innovative, client-focused and evidence-based treatment programs, BriteLife Recovery is now LegitScript Certified. This certification demonstrates that BriteLife Recovery and its rehab and addiction treatment services have been found to satisfy the requirements for LegitScript certification.

This certification allows BriteLife Recovery to advertise online through major search engines. LegitScript is the only company that currently offers certification services for rehab centers and drug and alcohol treatment providers.

Obtaining this certification further underscores BriteLife Recovery's ongoing commitment to providing exceptional treatment plans customized to each client's specific needs. The rehab facility offers highly focused addiction recovery programs as well as comprehensive co-occurring mental health disorder treatments.

Additionally, they also place great emphasis and empower their team members to be compassionate by providing ongoing training and flexibility needed to truly care for and support their clients so they can achieve complete recovery in life, relationships, and work. Their staff also assists their clients by providing them with the necessary tools to remain sober for the rest of their lives.

What Is LegitScript?

LegitScript is a service company that offers certification and vetting of alcohol and drug addiction treatment providers and rehab facilities. Their certification processes ensure that providers and facilities are compliant with applicable rules, regulations, and requirements for providing advertised services.

LegitScript is the only certification service of its kind. Google, Facebook, Bing, and other major search engines and social media sites rely upon LegitScript's certification to ensure those organizations advertising addiction treatment services online are legitimate operations.

Since 2018, the only way alcohol and drug treatment providers can advertise online is by becoming LegitScript Certified. If an organization is not certified, it cannot advertise its treatment services online.

In addition, LegitScript is relied on by regulatory agencies and authorities and credit card companies as the leading third-party certification expert.

What Is Required to Become LegitScript Certified?

LegitScript reviews the applicant's operations, practices, advertising methods, and other aspects of the business in 19 key areas. These areas include, but are not limited to:

Compliance

Website Content

Facility Locations

Business Registration

Transparency

Location Inspections

Medication-Assisted Treatments

Qualifications

Polices

Procedures

Alcohol and drug addiction treatment and rehab organizations that become LegitScript Certified make it easier for people to find legitimate treatment programs. The LegitScript certification provides a sense of trust and standard of legality and safety for potential clients.

To learn more about BriteLife Recovery, their alcohol and drug treatment and rehab services, and their LegitScript Certification, please feel free to visit their official website and www.briteliferecovery.com or contact a representative by phone at 888-224-7424 today!

About BriteLife Recovery

Located on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, BriteLife Recovery offers substance abuse recovery at their center, which features an upscale, immaculate environment and pristine grounds. Their facility offers customized treatment programs with a long list of amenities tailored to the needs of each client.

BriteLife Recovery is also a dual-diagnosis facility that allows them to treat any secondary disorders and co-occurring conditions that may contribute to one's addiction recovery. Their treatment programs take a whole-body approach where the spirit, body, and mind are treated to help clients succeed.

