Britely Dentures + Implants Expands Into Milwaukee

"I am passionate about helping patients that are faced with the tough situation of losing their teeth. Shame, embarrassment, and declining social health are just some of the outward problems that come along with losing teeth. By bringing Britely to Milwaukee, we are able to provide a totally new client-centric, technology driven experience to restore smiles and confidence across the upper midwest," said Dr. Caputo.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists , about 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 36 million Americans are missing all of their teeth. With today's technology and Britely Dentures + Implants Studio's "client centric" approach, it is possible to restore your smile.

Britely Dentures + Implants Studio was founded with the idea to build an approachable model that delivers personalized options to all patients. Britely's affiliated studios deliver tooth replacement care including extractions, dentures and dental implants at lower costs than the average dental office. How do we do it? With our own on-site dental lab, we can provide convenience and savings that are passed along directly to the patient.

Dr. Caputo believes that continued innovation through cutting-edge surgical approaches and technology is critical to driving down costs while delivering the best results for Dental Implant related surgeries. "By joining forces with Vista Verde Dental Partners, we are able to offer life changing surgical and restorative solutions at a reasonable cost."

"Dr. Caputo's reputation as an excellent doctor is well known within the industry and as evidenced by his Diplomat status within the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. We are incredibly honored to have him join the team opening the very first Britely Denture and Implant Studio in Wisconsin. With a brand new state of the art studio, Dr. Caputo will have every resource available to grow his practice with a focus on Dental Implants and Dentures" said Dustin Netral, CEO of Vista Verde Dental Partners .

About Britely Dentures + Implants Studio

Founded in 2019 and supported by Vista Verde Dental Partners, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio provides clients with personalized tooth replacement care tailored to their needs. With options that fit nearly any budget, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio utilizes the latest in technology and procedures to meet their clients' treatment needs.

Every Britely Dentures + Implants Studio features an on-site lab offering immediate dentures the same day to clients. With a focus on providing implants, dentures, partial dentures, extractions, implant supported dentures and fixed dentures, our Britely team members will create a personalized plan designed to help clients put their best smile forward. By providing flexible payment options, a smile makeover fits nearly any budget.

