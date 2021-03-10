British M Annatto Hair Oil, A K-Beauty Cult Favorite Rocks Official 63rd GRAMMY Awards® Gift Bag

Award-winning British M Annatto Hair Oil is an intriguing standout rocking the curated group of gifts and considered a best of the best in K-Beauty haircare. https://sokoglam.com/collections/british-m

Eco-friendly British M Annatto Hair Oil is formulated with Amazonian Annatto as well as organic Pumpkin and Argan Oils to nourish and strengthen hair. It leaves strands remarkably smooth, silky, and frizz-free with long-lasting shine.

A unique woman-owned luxury line, founded by Heekyung Kim, British M is one of Korea's leading salon brands, with coveted Annatto Hair Oil earning an influential global cult following. British M is a noted favorite of top celebrity stylists, including those in the high-powered music and entertainment industries, and is also found in major salons in Gangnam, the most exclusive area of Seoul. These salons are especially known for catering to a host of Korean celebrities and boy bands.

British M, a division of Contempo Co., Ltd., is known for its innovative technology and commitment to the environment and a healthier world. All products are eco-friendly, recyclable and made from sustainable resources with no animal testing. They are safe and gentle, gender neutral, and presented in simple, stylish packaging.

British M is available at www.sokoglam.com and www.amazon.com.

Instagram: @BritishM_USA (https://www.instagram.com/britishm_usa/)

MSRP: 70ml ($39.00), 140ml ($67.00)

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards® will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, and will be broadcast live in high definition TV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Nominees for this year include: Beyonce, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Billie Ellish, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, John Legend, Travis Scott, Miranda Lambert, and many more.

