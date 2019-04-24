British Swim School CEO Hands Over The Reins to New Leadership With Backing from Buzz Franchise Brands

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita Goldberg, founder and CEO of professional swim lesson franchise British Swim School announced that she has sold the business she started over 35 years ago. Multi-brand franchise company Buzz Franchise Brands out of Virginia Beach, VA will become the largest stakeholder in the new partnership.

Goldberg started British Swim School in the basement of her Manchester home in 1981. Ten years later she brought the business to the U.S. and in 2011 she began franchising the business. Since then the brand has grown to nearly 200 schools in 21 states and an international presence in Canada and Turkey.

"I've been in this business almost 40 years now, and I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished in the past eight years growing this into a business that provides almost 17,000 swim lessons for children each week. Through this work we are teaching vital water survival skills and combatting the many lives lost to drowning. For this to continue, and for British Swim School to leverage its growth opportunities, it was time to bring in some partners to support that growth," says Rita.

One of those partners is long-time franchising professional Greg Longe, who will take the reigns as CEO of British Swim School. Most recently Longe was Chief Operating Officer for The Huntington Company, a multi-brand franchisor concept primarily focused on dry cleaning and textile restoration, with brands such as Martinizing and Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network (CRDN). Previously he served as President of Roosters men's grooming centers and Service Brands International, as well as founding various business concepts.



"I have worn a lot of hats in the franchising industry, and I am thrilled to leverage that experience to lead this reputable brand's growth in the years to come. The mission of British Swim School is powerful, to save children's lives by teaching water survival skills, and I am proud to be a part of that," says Longe.

This is the first franchise acquisition for multi-brand franchisor Buzz Franchise Brands, led by CEO Kevin Wilson. Buzz Franchise Brands is parent company to pool cleaning and maintenance franchise Pool Scouts, currently operating in nine states, and residential cleaning brand Home Clean Heroes, which began franchising late last year. The company's first brand was Mosquito Joe, which was sold to Neighborly out of Waco, Texas in August 2018.

"Our passion and expertise is in building young franchise brands, and we are thrilled to bring British Swim School into the Buzz Franchise Brands family," says Wilson. "Historically we have built brands from the ground up, but Rita and her team have already built a strong base of operations with British Swim School. We are excited to support the continued growth for the brand."

For more information on British Swim School visit https://britishswimschool.com, and for more on Buzz Franchise Brands visit https://buzzfranchisebrands.com.

About British Swim School

For over 37 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills to children as young as three months old. CEO Rita Goldberg founded British Swim School in 1981 and developed the unique and highly effective teaching methods that are a recognized trademark of the brand. Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, British Swim School currently operates out of nearly 200 schools within 21 states and is developing an international presence with locations in Turkey and Canada. The organization holds around 17,000 lessons per week nationally and conducted over 600,000 swimming lessons in 2018. British Swim School was recently ranked #87 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about British Swim School, visit https://britishswimschool.com.

About Buzz Franchise Brands

Founded in 2012 and based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Buzz Franchise Brands is a fast-growing multi-brand franchising organization that builds companies that get people talking. The organization's first brand, Mosquito Joe, was sold to Neighborly in late 2018 after growing to almost 300 locations. Buzz Franchise Brands currently operates pool cleaning and maintenance company Pool Scouts and residential cleaning company Home Clean Heroes. The company has been named among the Inc 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies as well as Inc's Best Workplaces list for three years in a row. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.

For more information, contact:

Skip Starr – VP marketing, 213-225-4402, 213297@email4pr.com

SOURCE British Swim School

Related Links

https://britishswimschool.com

