Britishvolt Appoints EVera Recruitment As Specialist Partner

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Britishvolt, Britain's foremost investor in battery technologies, has announced the appointment of EVera Recruitment as its sole recruitment partner.

EVera Recruitment, based in Warwickshire, UK, is Europe's only dedicated battery and electric vehicle recruiter and will be carrying out gigaplant recruitment exclusively for Britishvolt. It is staffed with a team that has long standing expertise in the unique demands of recruiting the specialist skills required for battery research, development and manufacture.

Martin Reynolds, Chief Governance Officer, Britishvolt "Britishvolt's mission to build the UK's first battery gigaplant supplying world-class lithium-ion batteries, requires specialist partners. There's no doubt that EVera Recruitment is the ideal partner to find and recruit people with the highly-specialised skills that we need now and the ability to evolve to accommodate our future requirements.

"The EVera team has a superb track record in the battery and electrified vehicle industry. We'll be using all of their knowledge and skills as we grow the Britishvolt business."

Steve Doyle, CEO, EVera Recruitment "EVera is proud to be appointed as Britishvolt's recruitment partner, working on such an exciting and strategically important project. Britishvolt has a pioneering vision for the battery industry that closely matches our own.

"Gigaplant recruitment is our specialism and my team have a thorough understanding of the specific, technical and rare skills needed to make battery cells. This is going to be an extremely exciting journey for everyone involved and will create many highly skilled jobs in the UK. We cannot wait to get started."

Britishvolt's mission is to put the UK at the epicentre of global battery technologies. It aims to supply with UK's automotive and energy storage industries with the UK's first battery gigaplant. Production is due to start in 2023.

About Britishvolt

Britishvolt is Britain's foremost investor in battery technologies. It is dedicated to supporting the future of electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage, producing world-leading lithium-ion battery technologies.

Britishvolt's aim is to establish the UK as the leading force in battery technology. It is working with leading partners and suppliers to achieve this because it is of paramount importance to the future of the UK automotive industry and the overall economic and industrial health of the UK.

The company believes that the UK is the right place for its investments because of the strength of its automotive and energy industry, its expertise and history of industrial and academic battery research and development.

2023 has been targeted as the start of production in Britain's first gigaplant It is one of the largest-ever UK industrial investments and will be situated in 80+ hectares of green industrial park, a 200MW solar park, with a production capacity of up to 30 GWh.

About EVera Recruitment

EVera Recruitment is Europe's only dedicated battery, electric vehicle and gigaplant recruitment consultancy. The company was established to provide the talent required for the UK to become a global leader in battery cell manufacturing for the automotive industry.

Led by CEO Steve Doyle, EVera Recruitment has a specialist team with an unrivalled expertise in gigaplant engineering and knowledge of EV battery production. They have complete understanding of the complexities and skills required for the industry, making them ideally placed to work closely with clients to identify quality, experienced and talented candidates.

