Britishvolt Chief Strategy Officer Isobel Sheldon Appointed OBE In New Year Honours List

LONDON, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Britishvolt's Chief Strategy Officer and member of the board of directors, Isobel Sheldon, has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in Her Majesty the Queen's New Year Honours list. The OBE was awarded for services to motor vehicle battery technology, recognising Isobel's pioneering career in developing lithium-ion batteries for electrified vehicles.

Briitishvolt Chief Strategy Officer Isobel Sheldon OBE "To be recognised in this way for something that has been both my passion and profession for the past 20 years is a huge and humbling honour. It makes me even more determined to continue in my work with Britishvolt and other talents in the British battery industry to further progress the future of electrification. I will also continue working to inspire and encourage others to help make the UK a world-leader in battery technologies."

Britishvolt CEO Orral Nadjari "We are delighted for Isobel and this is deserved recognition for her stellar and visionary career. I am certain that in her role as Chief Strategy Officer for Britishvolt she can scale even greater heights, leading her expert team to create and produce world-leading technologies that will power Britain's electric future. Further proof, too, that we now have a world-class team of experts assembled. Britishvolt is firmly on track to deliver the UK's first battery gigaplant, producing world-beating batteries by the end of 2023."

Isobel Sheldon joined Britishvolt in July 2020 with responsibilities for overall business, manufacturing, technology and customer strategy. Joining from a role as Business Development Director at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC), she has 20 years of experience in battery design and development and is a globally renowned automotive battery specialist. Isobel has worked closely with many of the world's major automotive manufacturers, helping them advance their battery systems. She has also held key roles at Johnson Matthey Battery Systems as Engineering Technology Director and at Ricardo plc as Business Manager and Battery Specialist.

Britishvolt is Britain's foremost investor in battery technologies. It is dedicated to supporting the future of electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage, producing world-leading lithium-ion battery technologies.

Britishvolt's aim is to establish the UK as the leading force in battery technology. It is working with leading partners and suppliers to achieve this because it is of paramount importance to the future of the UK automotive industry and the overall economic and industrial health of the UK.

The company believes that the UK is the right place for its investments because of the strength of its automotive and energy industry, its expertise and history of industrial and academic battery research and development.

Quarter four of 2023 has been targeted as the start of production in Britain's first gigaplant.

