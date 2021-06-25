Britons Can Now Travel to the Caribbean Island of Dominica Without Quarantining

LONDON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 30th, British travellers will be able to travel to the Commonwealth of Dominica without the need to quarantine on their return, as announced in the latest review for the United Kingdom's green travel list. Dominica took a different approach to their restrictions and have been open to international visitors since last summer, however, the green list will allow the island to move one step closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels. The news comes a few days after the nation welcomed its first American Airlines flight to conduct a "proving flight run" – a technical process conducted before an airline can obtain an Air Operator permit to a country it has an interest in servicing.

The small island has been one of the least impacted by COVID-19, reporting zero casualties since the onset of the pandemic due to the government's efficient management of the virus, making it a trusted destination for travellers with safety concerns. Furthermore, the country also recently made progress on the construction of an international airport that would continue to boost tourism and trade in Dominica, particularly across Europe and the United States.

"[The airport] will open up opportunities for a range of providers of goods and services from caterers to fuel providers and from maintenance to spa services. This will add several 100 new jobs to the national economy," said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit during the agreement ceremony for the airport.

"In addition to the direct jobs, the new airport will also create a significant number of indirect jobs in the transport and tourism services sector. This will include those for taxi drivers, farmers and fisherfolk and increased opportunities for many others. But this is only the beginning," he added.

In recent years, Dominica has become a popular eco-tourism hub for travellers looking for a unique Caribbean experience. Known as the 'Nature Isle of the Caribbean', the nation is famed for its host of environmentally friendly resorts, natural hotspots like the Boiling Lake, and experiences rooted in health and wellness. These features have also made the island an attractive destination for remote workers, digital nomads and those seeking out a practical Plan B to protect their family in light of COVID.

Dominica offers a route to second citizenship for those who want to make the island their permanent home. Through its Citizenship by Investment Programme, investors can make an economic contribution via the government fund or purchase of real estate. Once undergoing meticulous security checks, applicants gain receipt of citizenship and can thus apply for their second passport. Becoming a Dominican citizen comes with many benefits, including increased travel freedom to over 140 destinations, the right to live, work and study in the country and a lifelong second home in a stunning Caribbean setting.

